ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-09-22

Daily Market Reports | Sep 26 2022
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.580
|4.68%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.560
|-18.32%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|7.440
|3.62%
|LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED
|0.580
|-15.94%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|119.150
|3.49%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.400
|-14.69%
|TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
|11.010
|3.38%
|CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.180
|-14.17%
|ALU – ALTIUM
|35.010
|3.27%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|7.910
|-14.02%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|78.950
|3.16%
|AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED
|0.200
|-13.04%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|19.630
|2.99%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.560
|-12.50%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|202.340
|2.94%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|1.490
|-12.35%
|JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
|6.380
|2.90%
|AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED
|0.500
|-12.28%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|32.960
|2.87%
|ARU – ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.340
|-10.53%
|FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
|17.250
|2.68%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.690
|-10.39%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|5.440
|2.45%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.790
|-9.60%
|CSL – CSL LIMITED
|284.810
|2.40%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|4.550
|-9.36%
|WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
|34.700
|2.39%
|JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED
|0.490
|-9.26%
|COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED
|16.660
|1.96%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|4.410
|-9.07%
|CAR – CARSALES.COM LIMITED
|20.000
|1.83%
|SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.020
|-8.93%
|WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED
|44.060
|1.80%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|1.260
|-8.70%
|CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
|0.700
|1.45%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.220
|-8.33%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|0.700
|1.45%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|0.910
|-8.08%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|54.100
|1.44%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|0.690
|-8.00%
