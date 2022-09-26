ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-09-22

Daily Market Reports | Sep 26 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.580 4.68% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.560 -18.32% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.440 3.62% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.580 -15.94% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 119.150 3.49% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.400 -14.69% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 11.010 3.38% CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.180 -14.17% ALU – ALTIUM 35.010 3.27% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.910 -14.02% XRO – XERO LIMITED 78.950 3.16% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.200 -13.04% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 19.630 2.99% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.560 -12.50% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 202.340 2.94% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.490 -12.35% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.380 2.90% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.500 -12.28% RMD – RESMED INC 32.960 2.87% ARU – ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.340 -10.53% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 17.250 2.68% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.690 -10.39% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 5.440 2.45% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.790 -9.60% CSL – CSL LIMITED 284.810 2.40% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.550 -9.36% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 34.700 2.39% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.490 -9.26% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 16.660 1.96% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.410 -9.07% CAR – CARSALES.COM LIMITED 20.000 1.83% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.020 -8.93% WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED 44.060 1.80% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.260 -8.70% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.700 1.45% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.220 -8.33% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.700 1.45% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.910 -8.08% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 54.100 1.44% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.690 -8.00%

