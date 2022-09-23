High Quality and Extreme Challenge: OMODA 5 Does a Great Job in the Tri-extreme Tests

PR NewsWire | 1:09 PM

CANBERRA, Australia, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Nowadays, the important way to check the vehicle dependability is to conduct tests under extreme conditions of low-temp, high-temp, and high-altitude (hereinafter referred to as " Tri-extreme" tests). Given this, Chery’s OMODA 5 R&D team carried out the " Tri-extreme" tests, with a minimum temperature of over -40°C, a maximum temperature of nearly 50°C, and a maximum altitude of 5,200m, to test the overall vehicle dependability. OMODA 5 successfully passed such tests thanks to its global-standard quality.

For the extreme low-temp condition test, the OMODA 5’s functions, such as heating, defrosting and defogging, all worked normally at -43?, and the cold start time only took 1-3 seconds, passing the test successfully.

For the extreme high-temp condition test, OMODA 5 R&D team carried out dynamic tests of all-round and multi-terrain complex working conditions under a maximum temperature of 49.6?, including vehicle weather resistance and exposure to harsh sun and dust, all of which passed. In particular, in the air conditioning cooling test at 50?, both the temperatures of OMODA 5’s air conditioning vents and the head space are significantly lower than those of its competitors during the same period, reaching an outstanding level in its class.

The extreme high-altitude condition test was performed at a maximum altitude of 5,200m, with air pressure below 60KPA. Normally, the fuel engine would be powerless like human beings due to lack of oxygen under such conditions. However, OMODA 5 was not affected, as demonstrated by testing the powertrain response, forward slope, reverse slope and other aspects.

Through the "Tri-extreme" tests by the OMODA 5 R&D team, OMODA 5’s global quality and excellent strength have been verified in all aspects. As Chery’s first global model, OMODA 5 not only passed the extreme scenario tests with reliable quality, but also underwent local adaptability development for major overseas markets development at the beginning of R&D to satisfy the needs of global users. As OMODA 5 makes its way around the world, it will show its trustworthy quality and charm to global users and become a shining example for overseas export of "Intelligent Manufacturing in China" on behalf of Chery.

