ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-09-22

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 2.310 6.45% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.280 -9.68% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.230 4.55% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 84.200 -8.94% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.330 2.76% XRO – XERO LIMITED 76.530 -7.84% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 9.200 2.68% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.480 -6.92% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.500 2.04% ARF – ARENA REIT 3.550 -6.82% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 93.000 1.94% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.820 -6.82% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.540 1.89% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.990 -6.60% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 2.170 1.88% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.150 -6.53% OZL – OZ MINERALS LIMITED 26.500 1.69% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.430 -6.52% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.290 1.57% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.160 -6.51% SSR – SSR MINING INC 21.050 1.49% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.910 -6.37% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.750 1.35% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 16.760 1.33% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.670 -6.18% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 5.400 1.31% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 6.290 -6.12% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.330 0.85% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 2.470 -6.08% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.450 0.69% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.250 -6.02% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 6.640 0.61% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 3.130 -6.01% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 38.170 0.55% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 3.790 -5.96% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.900 0.26% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.790 -5.95% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.810 0.00% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.180 -5.90%

