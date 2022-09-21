ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-09-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.590 9.26% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.200 -13.04% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 6.67% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.310 -11.43% SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND CO. LIMITED 27.100 4.96% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.250 -7.41% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.750 4.56% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 7.030 -7.13% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.960 3.82% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.730 -6.41% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.160 3.70% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.320 -5.88% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.470 3.52% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.370 -5.60% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 6.510 2.52% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.100 -5.56% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.910 2.25% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.720 -5.26% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.460 2.22% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.080 -5.26% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.150 1.77% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.610 -5.25% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.820 1.60% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 6.340 -5.23% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.020 1.51% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.510 -5.03% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.760 1.15% ARU – ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.380 -5.00% TLS – TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED 3.840 1.05% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.960 -4.85% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.940 1.02% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.370 -4.62% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.060 0.95% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.300 -4.62% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 2.550 0.79% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 9.240 -4.55% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 4.030 0.75% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 2.130 -4.48% EVT – EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED 13.260 0.61% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 16.540 -4.39%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms