Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Sep 19, 2022

ALQ ALS LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $11.24

Jarden rates ((ALQ)) as Overweight (2) -

While ALS maintains the commodities cycle remains strong, Jarden has signified cyclical concerns may diminish as the company's life sciences segment continues to grow. The broker feels the company has capacity to pursue acquisitive growth in its life sciences division while the market debates the commodity cycle.

The company further highlighted mix shifts towards gold and battery minerals have left its commodities segment less exposed to cyclicality. Jarden expects the commodities segment to be the best potential source of long-term upwards earnings risk.

The Overweight rating and target price of $13.00 are retained.

This report was published on September 13, 2022.

Target price is $13.00 Current Price is $11.24 Difference: $1.76

If ALQ meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $13.44, suggesting upside of 20.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 37.30 cents and EPS of 61.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.32%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.43. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 62.6, implying annual growth of 58.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 36.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 41.50 cents and EPS of 65.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.69%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.16. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 66.6, implying annual growth of 6.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 38.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ANP ANTISENSE THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.09

Wilsons rates ((ANP)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons cuts Antisense Therapeutics's target price to 36c from 57c after the company was forced to adjust clinical trial plans due to funding constraints, preferring a smaller fully funded IIb trial over an underfunded Phase IIb/III trial for the treatment of non-ambulant DMD.

The broker says this defers European commercialisation by two years but remains positive on the company's prospects and considers the decision to be the correct one in the current environment.

Overweight rating retained.

This report was published on September 13, 2022.

Target price is $0.36 Current Price is $0.09 Difference: $0.27

If ANP meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 300% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 10.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 3.75.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.81

Bell Potter rates ((ARX)) as Buy (1) -

Aroa Biosurgery has updated revenue guidance by 43% to 53% on FY21 and Bell Potter notes the company's cash position at June 30 was $27.7m, after gaining a US$50m credit facility from MidCap Financial.

Add to that another US$34m garnered from its August public offering on Nasdaq, and the broker is satisfied the balance sheet will support growth guidance.

Bell Potter also expects the Aroa may benefit from lawsuits directed at a key competitor in the hernia mesh market, particularly given Aroa's OvitTex product has a relative low hernia recurrence of less than 5% based on anecdotal evidence from high-volume surgeons, which supports study findings, says the broker.

Bell Potter retains a speculative Buy rating. Target price rises to $1.40 from $1.35.

This report was published on September 9, 2022.

Target price is $1.40 Current Price is $0.81 Difference: $0.59

If ARX meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 73% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 27.93.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 810.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BMT BEAMTREE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.26

Shaw and Partners rates ((BMT)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners initiates coverage of Beamtree Holdings with a Buy rating and 60c target price.

Beamtree offers health data analytics and decision support software that operates across most major regions except the United States.

Shaw says the company's "RippleDown" technology is used to help the health industry today improve quality of care and lower the cost of delivery. To date, the technology has been used in diagnostic pathology and Beamtree is seeking to extend that to clinical decision support and automated clinical coding.

The broker pegs the company's four-year revenue compound annual growth rate at 22% and estimates it will break even in the FY24 June half, the company hitting a cash nadir of $4.35 to $5m that year.

Beamtree exited June 30 with a $6.4m cash balance and the broker says it is fully funded based on its research.

Shaw believes the company has reached an inflection point, having gained several contracts and renewed others, and being trialled by National Health Service Trusts, and is outpacing forecasts.

This report was published on September 9, 2022.

Target price is $0.60 Current Price is $0.26 Difference: $0.34

If BMT meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 131% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 16.25.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 37.14.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources