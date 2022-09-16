ViewSonic Announces Partnership with Dicker Data NZ

PR NewsWire | 12:04 PM

SYDNEY, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Australia today announced its partnership with Dicker Data New Zealand (DDNZ), one of New Zealand’s leading ICT distributors. The agreement appoints Dicker Data as a distributor of ViewSonic AV and IT solutions in New Zealand.



Effective immediately, Dicker Data NZ will be offering a wide range of ViewSonic’s visual solutions including business and gaming monitors, home theatre and business projectors, interactive flat panels, display signages, collaborative software, and other technologies for education, corporate space, and home entertainment.

The product line-up includes the all-new ViewBoard 52 Series for Education, a 4K Ultra HD interactive flat panel built for classroom and meeting spaces, with built-in myViewBoardTM, a powerful software for digital whiteboarding, wireless casting, and remote management.

"We are incredibly excited with our partnership with Dicker Data NZ. It’s a great opportunity to expand our awareness and reach in the market. Knowing that Dicker Data values the importance of SaaS equally with visual hardware, gives us confidence that we can offer our complete ecosystem to the New Zealand market" said Jack Hung, Country Manager of ViewSonic Australia.

"It is critical for ViewSonic to work with a distribution partner that understands our growth as a company. ViewSonic is continuously evolving, from a visual hardware provider to offering a seamless ecosystem of hardware and software solutions designed to improve collaboration and productivity," said Jack Hung.

"As organisations look to leverage new hybrid work models it is imperative that time together is collaborative and hassle-free. ViewSonic provides our resellers with a complete solution that can increase participation, allowing for more engaging meetings, leading to increased productivity. In partnering with Dicker Data our reseller partners will be provided with a strong local stock holding and experienced sales team to assist with opportunities" said Richard Harri, General Manager of Hardware of Dicker Data New Zealand.

Dicker Data and ViewSonic partnership is effective from Monday 12th September and to kick things off, ViewSonic will be participating in Dicker Data’s upcoming tradeshow, TechX being held in Auckland this October.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com/au

