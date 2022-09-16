Next Week At A Glance – 19-23 – Sep 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:37 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

The Main Event next week will be the release of the Fed statement on Thursday morning Sydney time. The market has baked in another 75 point hike.

On Thursday the Australian and New Zealand markets will be closed for the Queen’s memorial.

Companies due to report earnings that day have now shifted those dates – Brickworks ((BKW)) and WH Soul Pattinson ((SOL)) to the Wednesday before and Sigma Healthcare ((SIG)) to the Monday following.

All ex-dividends and dividends payable move to the Friday. In the latter case it should be noted that all of BHP Group ((BHP)), Insurance Australia Group ((IAG)), Rio Tinto ((RIO)), ResMed ((RMD)), Santos ((STO)) and Telstra ((TLS)) pay their dividends on that day, which is a bit like all your Christmases coming at once.

Fund managers will need to reinvest that cash back into the market, but that Friday is the first chance the ASX has to respond to the Fed decision.

The London Stock Exchange is closed on Monday for the funeral, but the London Metals Exchange has elected to remain open. Japan is closed for an unrelated holiday that day.

Next week brings the minutes of the September RBA meeting.

The US will see numbers for housing sentiment and starts and existing home sales.

Global flash estimates of September PMIs are due on Friday.

Aside from the above-mentioned, Core Lithium ((CXO)), De Grey Mining ((DEG)), Chalice Mining ((CHN)) and New Hope Corp ((NHC)) also report earnings next week.

The ex-dividend season is all but passed but there is now quite a long list on Friday. Note that those dividends payable are also ramping up on a lag to the ex-dates.

CHARTS

