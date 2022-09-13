Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Sep 13, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Sep 13 2022

RMC RESIMAC GROUP LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $1.15

Bell Potter rates ((RMC)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter says Resimac Group's FY22 result was something of a mixed bag.

The broker spies headwinds to credit growth after a slowing in book growth in the second half, but notes credit quality is strong albeit weakening in the second half, and the company's net interest margin eased.

The loan impairment expense rose $2.14m to reflect an increase in general positions as economic growth slows.

The broker says all of this is to be expected given recent rate rises and shaves FY23 earnings forecasts -1.1% but increases FY24 earnings forecasts (up 4%).

Hold rating retained, Bell Potter noting the recent fall in the share price to $1.27 already accounts for most of the rate-rise impact. Target price rises to $2.25 from $2.15.

This report was published on September 1, 2022.

Target price is $2.25 Current Price is $1.15 Difference: $1.1

If RMC meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 96% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 23.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.96%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 4.96.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 20.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.96%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.64.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

SBM ST. BARBARA LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.93

Canaccord Genuity rates ((SBM)) as Hold (3) -

Following broadly in-line FY22 results, Canaccord Genuity leaves is Hold rating and $0.95 target unchanged for St. Barbara. While FY23 guidance was maintained, the broker points to near-term grade headwinds at Gwalia.

The company continues to conduct a strategic review of the Simberi operations in Papua New Guinea and the analyst suggests the asset will be sold.

Should a sale occur, Canaccord expects heightened corporate interest will follow, particularly in light of recent progress for permitting at the Atlantic operations in Canada.

This report was published on September 1, 2022.

Target price is $0.85 Current Price is $0.93 Difference: minus $0.08 (current price is over target).

If SBM meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately minus 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $1.04, suggesting upside of 11.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 12.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 0.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 0.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 155.0.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 13.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.15. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 1.4, implying annual growth of 133.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 66.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

SXE SOUTHERN CROSS ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $0.74

Moelis rates ((SXE)) as Buy (1) -

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering's earnings (EBITDA) outpaced Moelis's forecasts by 17% and met upgraded August guidance.

Strong cash conversion of 127% proved a highlight, as did the absence of bank debt excluding leases, and the broker says the strong balance sheet provides room for M&A.

FY23 revenue guidance was flat but EBITDA guidance rose. Moelis upgraded FY23 and FY24 EBITDA forecasts by 10%.

Buy rating retained. Target price rises to 99c from 73c.

This report was published on September 1, 2022.

Target price is $0.99 Current Price is $0.74 Difference: $0.25

If SXE meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 34% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 5.50 cents and EPS of 7.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.43%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 5.60 cents and EPS of 7.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.57%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.49.

