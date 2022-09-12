Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Sep 12, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Sep 12 2022

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AIM ALL AND (2) CVN DDH DGL DUG FWD GDG HVN IVC MOZ OPT RFF SFR TSI WEB (2)

AIM AI-MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Commercial Services & Supplies - Overnight Price: $0.33

Bell Potter rates ((AIM)) as Buy (1) -

In the wake of in-line FY22 results for Ai-Media Technologies, Bell Potter highlights a 33% rise in gross margins (to 55%), due to a higher proportion of SaaS and devices revenue, which offset slower services revenue growth.

The Buy rating and $0.70 target price are unchanged.

The analyst points out net cash of $15.2m provides some capacity for acquisitions targeting smaller growth opportunities. The company was operating cash flow positive in FY22, an outcome management expects to continue.

This report was published on September 1, 2022.

Target price is $0.70 Current Price is $0.33 Difference: $0.37

If AIM meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 112% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 66.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $34.64

Jarden rates ((ALL)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden has marginally upgraded forecasts for Aristocrat Leisure in FY23 and FY24, accounting for a strong North America Gaming outlook and the company's competitive position.

Strength in Aristocrat Leisure's social casino operations was somewhat offset by weakness in casual gaming.

Jarden lifts its design and development costs forecasts for FY22, expecting expenses to further heighten in the the remainder of the second half, which it anticipates to be a key focus of the end of year result.

The Overweight rating is retained and the target price decreases to $38.38 from $40.00.

This report was published on August 31, 2022.

Target price is $38.38 Current Price is $34.64 Difference: $3.74

If ALL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $43.11, suggesting upside of 24.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 50.00 cents and EPS of 170.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.44%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.33. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 163.8, implying annual growth of 27.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 59.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.1.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 54.00 cents and EPS of 178.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.56%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.40. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 185.0, implying annual growth of 12.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 70.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AND ANSARADA GROUP LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $1.70

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AND)) as Buy (1) -

Ansarada Group delivered 44% revenue growth in the last year to $48.3m and 42% gross profit growth to $45.8m. Canaccord Genuity notes earnings of $6m were lower than expected on higher second half expenditure.

The broker notes merger and acquisition activity softened in the final quarter, and has carried into the new year. Ansarada Group has made it easy for customers to interact with its products for free, and has benefited from historical conversion rates, but this appears to be slowing in the current environment.

Canaccord Genuity considers Ansarada Group to be starting the new year in a strong position. The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $2.50 from $3.00.

This report was published on September 1, 2022.

Target price is $2.50 Current Price is $1.70 Difference: $0.8

If AND meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 47% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 188.89.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 56.67.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Moelis rates ((AND)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

Moelis downgrades its rating for Ansarada Group to Hold from Buy following FY23 guidance pointing to a slowdown in M&A activity across the 1H of FY23.

The analyst expects a partial offset to slower M&A from growing sales across government tenders, and management expects M&A activity to pick up across the 2H.

From FY22 results, the broker highlights monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) rose 23% year-on-year following pricing changes for subscriptions and increased usage.

The target falls to $1.82 from $1.92.

This report was published on September 1, 2022.

Target price is $1.82 Current Price is $1.70 Difference: $0.12

If AND meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 7.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 23.94.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 51.52.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources