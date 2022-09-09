Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Sep 09, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 11:17 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ABB ALC ALK AMS ATA BCB BTH BUB BVS (2) CGS (2) CLU CUV DDH DSE GDG HLS IGO (2) LBL MOZ OBL SFR SLA (2) TSI (2) WDS WZR

ABB AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $2.47

Shaw and Partners rates ((ABB)) as Buy (1) -

Aussie Broadband delivered full year operating earnings ahead of revised expectations and up 107% year-on-year at $39m. Shaw and Partners notes Over The Wire contributed $10.7m, and the company finished the year with net debt of $126m.

Guidance of $800-840m in revenue and $80-88m in earnings was conservative to Shaw and Partners. With 15,300 net adds year-to-date, the broker finds Aussie Broadband on track for a total 25,000 net adds in the first quarter.

The Buy rating and target price of $5.41 are retained.

This report was published on August 31, 2022.

Target price is $5.41 Current Price is $2.47 Difference: $2.94

If ABB meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 119% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 1.90 cents and EPS of 19.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.77%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.60.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 5.60 cents and EPS of 28.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.27%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.82.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALC ALCIDION GROUP LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.14

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ALC)) as Buy (1) -

Sector-wide challenges to secure talent for new and required hires, translated to FY22 outperformance by Alcidion Group, believes Canaccord Genuity.

It's felt the company has a rare opportunity to gain market share at present and the broker's Buy rating and $0.20 target are unchanged.

Canaccord sees a significant need for digitising patient records in UK hospitals and a growing acceptance by hospitals of the need for best-of-breed software tools, like those sold by Alcidion Group.

Given a likely revenue uplift, the analyst expects the group to remain earnings positive and with $2.9m of anticipated renewals, there's increased confidence FY23 estimates will be met.

This report was published on August 31, 2022.

Target price is $0.20 Current Price is $0.14 Difference: $0.06

If ALC meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 43% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 35.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALK ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.74

Bell Potter rates ((ALK)) as Buy (1) -

Alkane Resources reported FY22 results in line with Bell Potter's expectations with a good performance from the Tomingley Gold Operation (TGO), while the sale of Genesis Minerals shares generated a notable return over the cost base.

The company had net cash of $62.8m at the end of FY22, up from $17m at the end of 2021.

Looking ahead, Alkane Resources is seeking to expand TGO to around 100koz p.a. starting FY25. Government approval is expected around mid-2022.

The price target is maintained at $1.30 with a Buy rating.

This report was published on August 30, 2022.

Target price is $1.30 Current Price is $0.74 Difference: $0.56

If ALK meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 76% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.76.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.05.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources