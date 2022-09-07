Dr Boreham’s Crucible: Vaxxas Pty Ltd

FYI | Sep 07 2022

Chief executive officer: David Hoey

Board: Dr Paul Kelly (chair), Dr Mark Ashton, Dr Manon M J Cox, Andrew Denver, Dr Dean Moss (Uniquest), Douglas Onsi, Dr Stephen Thompson (Brandon Capital)

Financials (for the financial year ending June 30, 2022): revenue $11.9m

Major shareholders: One Ventures-led syndicate, Brandon Capital-led syndicate, Uniquest Pty Limited, Merck Inc (Merck Sharp and Dohme)

By Tim Boreham

In future, when a nurse says “this won’t hurt a bit” ahead of administering a vaccine, it will be a wholly truthful statement.

It’s also true that most injections are painless, or at least the psychological pain of anticipation is more discomforting than the actual penetration.

In any event, vaccine programs would be easier with a delivery system other than a needle - and the Brisbane-based Vaxxas may have the solution.

Privately owned but a potential future IPO candidate, for the last decade Vaxxas has been working on a device that delivers vaccines (and potentially other medications) into the body’s largest organ – the skin. It’s called a high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP).

Apart from being more comfortable, the procedure delivers the active ingredients more directly to where it counts.

Vaxxas enjoys the support of a number of specialist funds, as well as the US government’s disaster preparedness agency and the drug company Merck.

Vaxxas chief executive David Hoey says the benefits of skin delivery are well understood.

“We have about 40 publications of animals models that show if you do it this way, you get a faster and stronger immune response,” he says.

But as with green hydrogen, there’s a big gap between a technology being accepted in a scientific sense and standing up commercially.

In this vein - pardon the pun - much of Vaxxas’s work is about engineering the device so it can be manufactured in the millions, with a high degree of safety and accuracy.

“We are close to our first product and have five clinical programs underway and are about to start a sixth,” Mr Hoey says.

The Vaxxas story

The Vaxxas tech was developed by the University of Queensland’s biotechnology and nanoengineering department.

Vaxxas was founded in 2011 by the university’s commercialisation arm, Uniquest.