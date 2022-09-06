South32: Buy The Dips

Technicals | Sep 06 2022

By Michael Gable

Share markets continue to struggle to make much headway. However, our call two weeks ago to get back into energy stocks is still valid, as oil and coal stocks continue to look the strongest out there at the moment. The S&P 500 Index was closed overnight, but it sits at a major support level, so it remains to be seen if we get a bounce from here.



Until we get confirmation of some market support, the buying opportunities are few and far between. However, we do have analysis today on South32 ((S32)).