Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Sep 06, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Sep 06 2022

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

29M A1M ABB AIS AT1 BGA (2) BIO BRI CBO CGC (4) CLG CQR CUP CYG (2) DTC ESK HLO IFM IGO INA JLG KAR LDX LRK LYC (2) MAQ (2) MDR MTO MVF MVP MYX (2) NST NXT OZL PDN PNV PPE (2) PPT (2) PTM PWR (2) PXA QAN RHC (3) RRL S32 SES SLC UNI (2) WES WPR

29M 29METALS LIMITED

Copper - Overnight Price: $1.84

Canaccord Genuity rates ((29M)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

29Metals has delivered first half earnings of $94m, a sizeable beat to Canaccord Genuity's forecast $73m which the broker attributed to lower costs than it had assumed.

The broker was also surprised by the announcement of a dividend, with the company paying out 2 cents per share.

With a $26m stamp duty payment to be made, in the September quarter on Canaccord Genuity's expectations, and the capital expenditure requirements for the company's Cervantes project, Canaccord Genuity expects 29Metals to finish the next year in a -$5m net debt position.

The rating is downgraded to Hold from Speculative Buy and the target price increases to $1.90 from $1.80.

This report was published on August 30, 2022.

Target price is $1.90 Current Price is $1.84 Difference: $0.06

Current consensus price target is $2.03, suggesting upside of 10.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 14.00 cents.

A1M AIC MINES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.49

Shaw and Partners rates ((A1M)) as Buy (1) -

AIC Mines's FY22 Annual Report advises the company is transitioning to a June 30 reporting cycle from a December 31 cycle.

At first glance, the company's June-half result appears to have pleased Shaw and Partners, the company posting strong quarter-on-quarter operational performance and revealing strong mine utilisation upside.

The broker appreciates the growing cash flow (now positive) from Eloise, and says it is a long way from reaching its full potential.

Combined with a recent reserve and resource upgrade, the broker expects the company will be able to increase mine life to more than five years.

The broker is yet to update its model and retains its Buy rating and 73c target price for now.

This report was published on August 29, 2022.

Target price is $0.73 Current Price is $0.49 Difference: $0.24

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 7.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.28.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.40.

ABB AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $2.56

JP Morgan rates ((ABB)) as Overweight (1) -

Following FY22 results, JP Morgan feels the market placed more emphasis on Aussie Broadband's lower FY23 expectations than the strong growth target for FY25. The company remains one of the cheapest stocks under the broker's coverage.

Despite a positive growth trajectory, the analyst notes the company now trades at mature Telco multiples.

While the target price falls to $5.65 from $6.10 on a more conservative view of growth, JP Morgan maintains its Overweight rating.

This report was published on August 30, 2022.

Target price is $5.65 Current Price is $2.56 Difference: $3.09

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 10.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.60.

Forecast for FY24:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 21.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.19.

AIS AERIS RESOURCES LIMITED

Industrial Metals - Overnight Price: $0.41

Bell Potter rates ((AIS)) as Buy (1) -

Aeris Resources' FY22 result pretty much met Bell Potter's revenue forecasts but fell well short of the broker's earnings (EBITDA) and net profit after tax forecasts and no dividend was declared (the broker was expecting a 0.8c dividend)

EPS of 12.4c compared with the broker's expected 53.8c a share, due to an exploration impairment and a miss on depreciation and amortisation, on top of sharply higher finance, transaction and administration costs.

The company's cash position improved roughly 40% and no bank debt was drawn and Bell Potter believes the company has sufficient funds to meet its growth milestones.

Production guidance met the broker's forecasts but sustaining capital and operating cost guidance was sharply higher.

Earnings forecasts fall -87% in FY23; -36% in FY24 and -19% in FY25 and no dividend is forecast for the period.

But Bell Potter retains the faith and its Buy rating, noting the company offers good leveraged exposure to zinc and copper prices.

Target price falls to 93c a share from $1.33 a share to reflect margin compression and continued investment in production expansion.

This report was published on August 26, 2022.

Target price is $0.93 Current Price is $0.41 Difference: $0.52

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.77.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 9.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 4.56.

