ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-09-22

Daily Market Reports | Sep 06 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.500 10.29% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 9.660 -6.21% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.210 10.00% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 6.370 -5.63% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.280 7.69% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 20.800 -4.94% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.790 7.31% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.600 7.14% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 32.230 -4.13% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.900 7.14% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 3.690 -3.66% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.960 7.03% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.010 -3.37% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.100 6.80% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 4.100 -3.30% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.720 6.12% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 5.930 -3.26% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 1.390 6.11% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.900 -3.23% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.770 5.99% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.100 -2.88% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.260 5.22% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 14.900 -2.87% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.230 5.19% REH – REECE LIMITED 14.850 -2.81% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.430 4.88% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.490 -2.73% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.650 4.74% EVT – EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED 14.410 -2.57% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.900 4.65% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 16.040 -2.49% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 14.060 4.30% ASX – ASX LIMITED 75.230 -2.44% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 0.970 4.30% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.850 -2.41% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 7.970 4.05% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.220 -2.40% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.270 3.85% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.310 -2.36%

