Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Sep 05, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Sep 05 2022

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

3PL AIZ APE AVG CCX CHC FLT (2) GTN HPG IEL (2) IFL INA JDO MAP MAQ MBH MCP MRM OZL PPT QUB SKC WOW WTC ZIP

MBH MAGGIE BEER HOLDINGS LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $0.33

Taylor Collison rates ((MBH)) as Outperform (2) -

Maggie Beer's FY22 report contained no major surprises post the trading update in May, and that pleased Taylor Collison. The FY22 result landed near the top of management's guidance.

It is the broker's view that discontinuing the dairy assets will provide for a clearer strategy in terms of capital allocation, which can only be a positive for shareholders.

As the company continues to develop its distribution profile while also acquiring new customers at high margins, Taylor Collison sees potential for a re-rate for the stock.

Outperform. No target was provided.

This report was published on August 26, 2022.

Current Price is $0.33. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 2.26 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.60.

Forecast for FY24:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 2.55 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.94.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

MCP MCPHERSON'S LIMITED

Health & Nutrition - Overnight Price: $0.79

Moelis rates ((MCP)) as Hold (3) -

Moelis was unsurprised by McPherson's full year result, with the company having pre-reported profit before tax of $10.7m. The broker notes the company was impacted by margin pressure in the year, with price increases in the second half not sufficient to offset increasing costs, a trend expected to persist in the coming year.

Chemist Warehouse remained the company's key growth driver in the year, and the company is in talks with private pharmacies to stock the brand's private label products.

The broker also noted Fusion launched in stores in July, and is expected to launch in New Zealand stores in the coming year.

The Hold rating is retained and the target price decreases to $0.83 from $0.94.

This report was published on August 25, 2022.

Target price is $0.83 Current Price is $0.79 Difference: $0.04

If MCP meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 2.80 cents and EPS of 5.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.54%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.39.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 6.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.74.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

MRM MMA OFFSHORE LIMITED

Energy Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $0.70

Canaccord Genuity rates ((MRM)) as Buy (1) -

MMA Offshore's earnings declined -12% on the previous year to $32.3m, with the company noting results were impacted by -$5-6m in covid costs.

Canaccord Genuity notes both Logistics and Subsea reported strong second halves, increasing earnings contributions substantially.

The broker expects MMA Offshore could benefit from the supply-dynamic as offshore renewables and energy projects are set for a global investment surge, while boat supply looks unlikely to improve for several years.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $0.88 from $0.76.

This report was published on August 26, 2022.

Target price is $0.88 Current Price is $0.70 Difference: $0.18

If MRM meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 77.78.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.43.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

OZL OZ MINERALS LIMITED

Copper - Overnight Price: $25.33

JP Morgan rates ((OZL)) as Neutral (3) -

The new $27.50 target for OZ Minerals, up from $17.00, reflects a 10% premium to BHP Group's ((BHP)) $25/share offer, as JP Morgan still believes a higher offer should emerge.

First half earnings for OZ Minerals were in line with the broker's estimate, while profit was a -9% miss on higher tax and interest costs. The 8c interim dividend was ahead of the expected 7c.

Production guidance was unchanged though capex for project studies increased to $170-190m from $85-105m for long lead items

at West Musgrave. The Neutral rating is retained.

This report was published on August 29, 2022.

Target price is $27.50 Current Price is $25.33 Difference: $2.17

If OZL meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $24.50, suggesting downside of -3.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 13.00 cents and EPS of 56.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.51%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 45.23. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 83.1, implying annual growth of -47.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 17.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 30.5.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 12.00 cents and EPS of 63.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 40.21. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 104.5, implying annual growth of 25.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 15.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

PPT PERPETUAL LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $26.67

Jarden rates ((PPT)) as Upgrade to Neutral from Underweight (3) -

The proposed tie-up between Perpetual and Pendal Group ((PDL)) has its merits, acknowledges Jarden, but the broker also sees risks in retaining talent and clients.

It is these risks that keep Jarden from upgrading any further than Neutral (from Underweight) at this point. Both fund managers are still in the process of integrating prior acquisitions each, the broker highlights.

Perpetual's FY22 performance proved better-than-expected, underlying, and has triggered upgrades to forecasts. Target price rises to $29.10 from $24.45.

This report was published on August 26, 2022.

Target price is $29.10 Current Price is $26.67 Difference: $2.43

If PPT meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $31.60, suggesting upside of 18.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 167.40 cents and EPS of 193.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.28%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.80. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 213.0, implying annual growth of 18.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 184.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.5.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 178.30 cents and EPS of 205.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.69%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.95. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 239.4, implying annual growth of 12.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 206.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources