Rudi’s View: What Happened To That Recession?

Rudi's View | 10:00 AM

In this week's Weekly Insights:



-Don't Fight The Fed, Part Deux

-What Happened To That Recession?



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor



Don't Fight The Fed, Part Deux



In late May this year, it seems such a long time ago, I wrote about the discrepancy between equity markets and the New Reality behind higher inflation in 2022.



Equities had been largely ignoring the newly developed determination among the world's central bankers to prevent a repeat of the 1970s when persistent run-away inflation dogged economies around the world into what came to be known as stagflation; low growth, high unemployment and both households and businesses struggling to make ends meet.



For investors, it is important to understand that fighting inflation also includes cheaper share prices. It is part of the mix that central bankers have at their disposal to tighten financial conditions, in order to pull the rug from underneath elevated consumer price inflation.



Back in May, however, it was obvious not every participant in financial markets understood that 'Don't fight the Fed' is now carrying a different context from the years prior.



Which is why Jay Powell decided to make the message clear for all with no room for misunderstanding. He used an interview with the Wall Street Journal to convey the missive that fighting inflation is now the Fed's main goal – everything else is of secondary importance, at best.



Finally, the market did get the message. We can all see on today's index price charts how weakness followed until new lows were seen in June. But that's not the full story as equities subsequently started a recovery that, two months in, looked a lot like exuberance was making a come-back.



Which is why Powell sharpened his message once again at the Jackson Hole conference last Friday. Nothing has changed fundamentally between January and May, or between then and last week. But equity markets and animal spirits, you know...



So are we looking forward to a repeat of the May-June scenario?



The final days of August are unlikely to give us many clues because of the usual end-of-month shenanigans when institutions pump up the index to improve their short-term performance, but Wall Street has seen weakness three days in a row, and September-October often turns into a volatile mix.



There is a genuine possibility Powell's message might weigh on general sentiment for a while, in particular if economic data reinforce it and other central bankers (ECB, RBA) also join in.



Weak technicals can easily translate into deeper pullbacks, without necessarily foreboding major disaster. But it's good to keep in mind: the longer the tightening goes on, the shorter the odds for economic recession next year.



My Weekly Insights back in May (just as relevant today): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/2022/05/26/rudis-view-dont-fight-the-fed/





What Happened To That Recession?



And in the end... corporate results season throughout August was not as bad as many had feared.



The obvious observation to add is that while most companies managed to cope with rising input costs, supply chain bottlenecks and staff absenteeism (if not shortages), the truth of the matter is most sectors in Australia have been enjoying ongoing strong demand for their products and services - and that might just be the one key factor that is about to change.



That prospect, and the persistent message from central bankers that tightening policies are continuing for longer since inflation remains too elevated for comfort, meant the August price action and share price responses always had a macro factor attached.



To achieve a positive share price follow-through that lasted longer than one day, companies needed more than a forecast-beating result. They also needed a strong, confident and believable guidance for the year ahead, without the prospect of having to face macro-headwinds from rising interest rates, and without macro-inspired selling to interfere.



For many a share price, those were simply too many conditions that needed to be fulfilled. The Australian share market is likely to conclude August with a small gain, helped by last-day-of-the-month support from institutional investors, which might as well serve as the perfect summary for the season: it wasn't too bad, but the prospect remains of recession ahead for the world's largest economies.



In particular following Jay Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, this prospect is poised to remain longer on investors' mind post-corporate results.