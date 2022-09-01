Radisson Hotel Group to expand footprint across Australasia with fresh brands and diverse growth models

PR NewsWire | 9:15 AM

As part of the Group’s APAC Expansion Plan, brands such as Radisson Individuals, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Radisson RED will spearhead widespread growth in the market

SYDNEY, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Radisson Hotel Group has today announced significant expansion plans for Australasia, with a newly expanded brand portfolio, strategic partnerships and diverse business models that will enable the Group to achieve exponential growth across the region by 2025.



Radisson RED lobby design render

The expansion will target capital cities and popular regional destinations across Australia and New Zealand, such as Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, and will be driven through a combination of growth models such as strategic alliances and master license agreements with its esteemed partners. The Group will also seek opportunities to make tactical mergers & acquisitions, and will offer owners attractive, cost-effective options for property conversions. All of these initiatives will be powered by the new Business Unit in Sydney, which is already operational and providing dedicated local development and operational support for owners and investors, enabling them to customize their strategy.

The plans are particularly timely as the Australasia market is starting to see growing demand for hotels and resorts as it recovers post-pandemic, and ahead of the 2032 Olympics. Furthermore, recent research has shown that investors are eager to deploy capital into hotel assets in Australia and New Zealand, with their focus being very much on a "flight-to-quality" strategy, with notable returns being realized through both conversions and mid-market property.

To cater to this, the Group is doubling down on its mid-scale brands in the market â with Radisson Individuals, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson RED spearheading the growth of its portfolio in Australasia. With a comprehensive collection of brands ranging from midscale to luxury, Radisson Hotel Group will now be able to customize its Australasian development strategy to meet the specific needs of owners and investors in every market segment and location.

Radisson Individuals is the upscale affiliation brand which was launched in 2020 that celebrates the unique personality of each property and the characteristics of their destination. Perfectly suited to conversions from independent hotels and small chains, this soft brand offers owners the freedom to retain their identity while also benefiting from Radisson Hotel Group’s expert support and global network.



Country Inn & Suites by Radisson lobby render

Plans are underway to introduce Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, the midscale brand which fosters a sense of community by bringing people together in shared spaces to create a sense of home. Perfectly suited for the Australasia market, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson is a highly recognizable and relatable brand that is designed to make every traveler feel welcome, while also offering owners a flexible prototype for new builds and conversions in urban and suburban markets.

Lifestyle brand, Radisson RED, offers a playful twist on the conventional in the form of vibrant and stylish hotels in buzzing locations which appeal to millennial travelers. From a social scene to its bold design, guests have endless opportunities to effortlessly switch between business and pleasure.

Owners and developers in Australasia will have access to an expanded collection of brands in select markets across Asia Pacific. The Group has secured rights to develop and operate 7 Days, a premium economy brand and Metropolo, through individual master license agreements with its affiliates. Targeting the upscale and mid-scale segments in the market, the Group has also secured rights to develop and operate the Golden Tulip, Kyriad and Campanile brands, from Louvre Hotels Group.

On Radisson Hotel Group’s plans for the Australasia market, Ramzy Fenianos, Chief Development Officer, Asia Pacific, commented: "Our ambitious plans in Australia and New Zealand are a testament to our success in the market and the relevance of our products to both inbound and domestic travelers seeking a diverse range of hotel and resort experiences. Our defined brand architecture is designed to be relevant for our guests and owners, delivering on meaningful experiences. With visa applications for Australia already being at 80% of pre-pandemic levels as of May this year, we’re optimistic that the market will see continued rapid recovery, and a surge in demand from inbound tourists as we approach the summer season."

