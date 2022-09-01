Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Sep 01, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:29 AM

5GG PENTANET LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $0.33

Shaw and Partners rates ((5GG)) as Buy (1) -

Pentanet's FY22 result disappointed Shaw and Partners by -4.5% due to lower-than-forecast on-net adds. The broker now awaits execution on the early rollout of neXus.

Lower capital expenditure managed to more than offset a miss on operating cash outflow, leaving net cash of $13.4m, compared with the broker's forecast $10.8m.

Earnings (EBITDA) revenue and subscriber forecasts all fall. Buy high-risk rating retained. Target price rises to 41c from 40c.

This report was published on August 24, 2022.

Target price is $0.41 Current Price is $0.33 Difference: $0.08

If 5GG meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 15.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 27.50.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ASG AUTOSPORTS GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $2.15

Jarden rates ((ASG)) as Overweight (2) -

Profit forecasts by Jarden and consensus were exceeded by 2% when Autosports Group reported FY22 results, which revealed strong operating margins. Strong margins per vehicle offset supply shortages.

Used vehicles performed strongly despite tight supply, while revenue for Service and parts rose by 9.2% and 8.5%, respectively.

Management noted new vehicle demand is exceeding supply, and expects gradual improvement in supply through FY23 and FY24.

The broker raises its target to $3.62 from $3.32 on higher FY23 and FY24 earnings forecasts, partly due to a higher gross margin assumption for the agency model and ongoing elevated margins on vehicles. The Overweight rating is maintained.

This report was published on August 25, 2022.

Target price is $3.62 Current Price is $2.15 Difference: $1.47

If ASG meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 68% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 18.40 cents and EPS of 30.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.56%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.03.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 17.50 cents and EPS of 29.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.14%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.39.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Moelis rates ((ASG)) as Buy (1) -

Autosports Group delivered a strong result according to Moelis, underpinned by better than expected margins. The company reported revenue of $1.9bn, earnings of $112.4m, and net profit of $63.4m.

Gross profit margins grew to 19.2% over the year, partly benefiting from the transition to an agency model. The broker notes demand continues to outpace supply, with Autosports Group's order bank growing a further 66% since December, and does not anticipate this to change in the near-term.

An eventual normalisation of margins remains a concern for the broker, but it finds this largely accounted for in the share price. The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $2.50 from $2.90.

This report was published on August 24, 2022.

Target price is $2.50 Current Price is $2.15 Difference: $0.35

If ASG meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 16.70 cents and EPS of 35.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.77%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.13.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 10.90 cents and EPS of 22.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.43.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((ASG)) as Overweight (1) -

FY22 results were ahead of forecasts with higher margins that were underpinned by favourable vehicle supply/demand. Wilsons also notes effective cost containment and expects the favourable dynamics will stay in place for longer.

No explicit guidance was provided by Autosports Group, although new vehicle demand is expected to continue exceeding supply and FY23 growth is expected at 6-9%.

Wilsons revises dividend assumptions in line with the guidance of a payout ratio of 55-70%. Target is reduced to $3.17 from $3.28 and an Overweight rating is maintained.

This report was published on August 25, 2022.

Target price is $3.17 Current Price is $2.15 Difference: $1.02

If ASG meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 47% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 21.00 cents and EPS of 35.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 9.77%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.07.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 16.00 cents and EPS of 27.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.44%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.76.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AUB AUB GROUP LIMITED

Diversified Financials - Overnight Price: $22.21

Jarden rates ((AUB)) as Buy (1) -

Despite in-line FY22 results for AUB Group, Jarden notes margin improvements across all divisions offset weaker revenue, and retains its Buy rating.

Second half revenue growth suggests to the analyst growth accelerated to over 10% in the June quarter, up from 6% in the March quarter.

Management noted revenue from the yet-to-be-completed Tysers acquisition is tracking ahead of expectations. The delay in completion has resulted in a -5.4% lower FY23 EPS forecast and the target falls to $27.20 from $27.45.

This report was published on August 25, 2022.

Target price is $27.20 Current Price is $22.21 Difference: $4.99

If AUB meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $25.15, suggesting upside of 13.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 72.00 cents and EPS of 118.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.24%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.73. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 73.8, implying annual growth of -30.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 60.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 30.1.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 95.30 cents and EPS of 152.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.29%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.57. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 90.3, implying annual growth of 22.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 75.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.6.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AWC ALUMINA LIMITED

Aluminium, Bauxite & Alumina - Overnight Price: $1.52

Shaw and Partners rates ((AWC)) as Buy (1) -

The AWAC JV, of which Alumina Ltd owns 40%, delivered a strong June first-half in the face of rising costs. The company's dividend of 4.2c, outpaced Shaw and Partners' forecast of 4c.

But the broker doubts the dividend will hold up in the December half as losses in Spain rise due to spiralling energy costs and gobble up cash and compress margins. The JV has curtailed -15% of its European capacity.

There are plenty of moving parts, from aluminium pricery, bauxite, and the potential for curtailment of the Spanish operations.

Management guides to cuts in production and believes unit cost pressures have peaked. Buy rating and $2 target price retained.

This report was published on August 24, 2022.

Target price is $2.00 Current Price is $1.52 Difference: $0.48

If AWC meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 32% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.74, suggesting upside of 14.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 12.53 cents and EPS of 12.11 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.24%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.55. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 9.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 11.56 cents and EPS of 10.72 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.60%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.18. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 10.1, implying annual growth of 6.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.0.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CDP CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

REITs - Overnight Price: $4.45

Moelis rates ((CDP)) as Buy (1) -

FY22 results were slightly below Moelis' forecasts. Guidance is for a distribution of 26.25c, up 5% on FY22. The broker lowers medium-term earnings estimates for Carindale Property Trust as growth in net property income is offset by factoring in higher interest rates.

Yet balance sheet gearing has reduced to 32% and the shopping centre continues to improve its performance post the height of the pandemic. Buy rating retained. Target is $6.62.

This report was published on August 24, 2022.

Target price is $6.62 Current Price is $4.45 Difference: $2.17

If CDP meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 49% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 26.30 cents and EPS of 34.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.91%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.97.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 27.10 cents and EPS of 35.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.09%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.54.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources