Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 30, 2022

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

A1M AD8 ADH ALQ ALU AMA (3) ARB BRG (2) CHL CNU COE EQT ESK EVS (2) EVT JAN KGN MAD MAH NAN (3) NCK NHF NSR PLS PRN SGR SOM SSG SSM

PRN PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $0.74

Canaccord Genuity rates ((PRN)) as Buy (1) -

Perenti Global exceeded guidance, delivering full year earnings of $176m; a 2% beat to Canaccord Genuity's expectations.

The broker notes earnings margins were a highlight, with the Surface and Investment divisions leading a 0.9% recovery in the second half to 7.7%. Earnings margins remain a focus for Perenti Global, which is targeting margins of 10% by FY25.

Looking ahead, the broker notes guidance for the coming year implies growth on the second half of between -3% and 7%. The Buy rating and target price of $0.91 are retained.

This report was published on August 24, 2022.

Target price is $0.91 Current Price is $0.74 Difference: $0.17

If PRN meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.14.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 11.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.61.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SGR STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $2.78

Jarden rates ((SGR)) as Buy (1) -

Star Entertainment's FY22 operating earnings were slightly below Jarden's expectations.

Key to the result was the June quarter, with growth in domestic revenue above FY19 levels, slot revenue up 28% and non-gaming revenue up 26%. Domestic tables revenue was down -4%.

Yet, there were also a number of compliance-related costs in the quarter which meant operating costs were -$268m, setting a new base going forward. Jarden retains a Buy rating and reduces the target to $3.77 from $3.98.

This report was published on August 23, 2022.

Target price is $3.77 Current Price is $2.78 Difference: $0.99

If SGR meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 36% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.41, suggesting upside of 22.7%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY23:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 9.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.1.

Forecast for FY24:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.8, implying annual growth of 69.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 12.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SOM SOMNOMED LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $1.32

Wilsons rates ((SOM)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons leaves its $2.40 target price and Overweight rating unchanged for SomnoMed following largely pre-announced FY22 results.

Guidance is for ongoing growth across the US, EU and the APAC region, though the fruits of ongoing investment should be realised in FY24 and beyond, following the Rest Assure launch in 2023.

The analyst describes Rest Assure as a game-changing product for the oral appliance therapy (OAT) market. It's estimated the obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) market accounts for over 500m mild severity patients.

SomnoMed just requires a 1-2% share of the OSA market to establish a compelling investment thesis, according to the broker.

This report was published on August 24, 2022.

Target price is $2.40 Current Price is $1.32 Difference: $1.08

If SOM meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 82% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 29.33.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.76.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SSG SHAVER SHOP GROUP LIMITED

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $1.16

Shaw and Partners rates ((SSG)) as Buy (1) -

FY22 results for Shaver Shop were at the top end of guidance and, according to Shaw and Partners, the company has now delivered eight consecutive strong results since the 1H of FY19.

No FY23 guidance was issued due to covid uncertainties and seasonal skews.

The broker makes no material changes to forecasts and retains its $1.50 target price and Buy rating. It's felt the share price is extremely cheap and remains significantly undervalued by the market.

This report was published on August 23, 2022.

Target price is $1.50 Current Price is $1.16 Difference: $0.34

If SSG meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 29% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 12.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.62%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.21.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 15.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 9.48%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.30.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SSM SERVICE STREAM LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $0.75

Canaccord Genuity rates ((SSM)) as Hold (3) -

Service Stream's FY22 result fell shy of consensus and Canaccord Genuity's forecasts as a -$5m provision against a Utilities contract and lower-than-expected net profit after tax and amortisation figure.

No quantitative guidance was provided.

Earnings (EBITDA) forecasts for FY23 and FY24 fall about -11% and -7%. The broker considers the business to be solid with good cash flow.

Buy rating retained. Target prices falls to $1.10 from $1.25.

This report was published on August 24, 2022.

Target price is $1.10 Current Price is $0.75 Difference: $0.35

If SSM meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 47% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 4.00 cents and EPS of 7.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.71.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 4.00 cents and EPS of 9.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.33.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources