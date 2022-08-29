Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 29, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:29 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

5GG AD8 ADH ALU AWC AX1 BRG COE (2) COH CQR (2) CWY EDV EHE EML (2) EQT FPH GDI HDN JAN MFD MLD NAN NCK NHC NSR (2) OML (2) PRN RWC SCG SDR SGP SGR SXL TCL TPG

5GG PENTANET LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $0.35

Bell Potter rates ((5GG)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Pentanet reported FY22 revenue results in-line with Bell Potter expectations, with demand for internet services underpinning 54% growth and subscribers up 34.1%.

The company continues to focus on developing on-net coverage via 5GG network upgrades. The neXus rollout is designed to grow the potential total addressable market.

A Speculative Buy rating and $0.60 price target are unchanged.

This report was published on August 22, 2022.

Target price is $0.60 Current Price is $0.35 Difference: $0.25

If 5GG meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 71% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 11.67.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 23.33.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AD8 AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $8.67

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AD8)) as Buy (1) -

While Audinate Group's FY22 revenue outpaced the broker's forecast and the consensus estimate by 10%, the big take out on closer examination for Cannacord Genuity was guidance that revenues could double over three years.

Management said its sales backlog and revenue run-rate support group revenue growth in the historical range of 26% to 31% subject to supply chain issues and global growth, which was above consensus forecasts.

Given management attributed the better FY22 results to “improved chip supplies allowing unmet demand in 3Q22 to be delivered, and some 1Q23 demand was delivered early”, then much of the supply-chain problems appear to be easing.

Earnings forecasts rise sharply for FY23 and FY24 and the broker forecasts a six-year compound annual growth rate of 27% - which equates to a roughly 14x greater market adoption compared to Audinate's closest rival.

Canaccord Genuity appreciates the strong balance sheet. Buy rating and $10 target price retained.

This report was published on August 23, 2022.

Target price is $10.00 Current Price is $8.67 Difference: $1.33

If AD8 meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 176.94.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 433.50.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ADH ADAIRS LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $2.23

Wilsons rates ((ADH)) as Downgrade to Market Weight from Overweight (3) -

While Adairs delivered full earnings of $76.4m, in line with consensus ranges, Wilsons notes the Mocka brand disappointed, reporting a second half loss.

The broker remains positive on the Adairs brand and the longer-term potential for Mocka, but notes ongoing issues with Mocka coupled with signs of softening demand present concern.

Wilsons notes the company guided to 14.3% revenue growth in FY23, suggesting a slowing contribution from Adairs online.

The rating is downgraded to Market Weight from Overweight and the target price decreases to $2.30 from $4.50.

This report was published on August 24, 2022.

Target price is $2.30 Current Price is $2.23 Difference: $0.07

If ADH meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.03, suggesting upside of 36.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 18.00 cents and EPS of 30.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.26. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 29.8, implying annual growth of 13.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 19.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.5.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 22.00 cents and EPS of 35.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 9.87%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.26. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 33.0, implying annual growth of 10.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 22.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 9.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALU ALTIUM

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $36.49

Bell Potter rates ((ALU)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter considers Altium reported a FY22 "cracker" result with EBITDA some 6% above expectations.

The better than anticipated earnings were delivered on stronger revenues and a higher EBITDA margin, despite a one-off cost of -US$1.3m involving the relocation of staff from Ukraine.

Cash on hand of US$199m at year end and a 26c fully franked dividend were both better than forecast. Altium management provided FY23 revenue and margins as well as retaining the FY26 US$500m revenue target.

The broker's earnings forecasts are adjusted by 2% and 3% for FY23 and FY24, respectively. Bell Potter upgrades the target to $37.50 from $34.00. Buy.

This report was published on August 22, 2022.

Target price is $37.50 Current Price is $36.49 Difference: $1.01

If ALU meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $33.48, suggesting downside of -8.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 70.96 cents and EPS of 65.54 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.94%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 55.68. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 72.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 52.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 50.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 82.09 cents and EPS of 85.43 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.25%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 42.71. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 91.6, implying annual growth of 26.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 58.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 39.8.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AWC ALUMINA LIMITED

Aluminium, Bauxite & Alumina - Overnight Price: $1.52

Goldman Sachs rates ((AWC)) as Sell (5) -

Goldman Sachs considers the 1H22 results for Alumina Ltd were below expectations and market consensus, although the interim dividend of US$4.2c came in higher than the US$3.6c forecast.

The outlook for the alumina market remains challenged, according to the analyst, from continued closures in aluminum smelters and capacity additions in China, India and Indonesia.

Goldman Sachs adjusts earnings forecasts by -22% for FY22 and -1% for FY23. A Sell rating is maintained. The target is adjusted to $1.35 from $1.40.

This report was published on August 23, 2022.

Target price is $1.35 Current Price is $1.52 Difference: minus $0.17 (current price is over target).

If AWC meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $1.74, suggesting upside of 14.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 8.49 cents and EPS of 6.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.58%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 9.3, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.3.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 8.49 cents and EPS of 9.46 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.58%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.06. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 9.9, implying annual growth of 6.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.4.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources