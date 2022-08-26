Next Week At A Glance – Aug 29-Sep 2 2022

Weekly Reports | 2:45 PM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Tonight's the night. Powell will speak at Jackson Hole. My prediction? Damp squib.

While we've put the two biggest days behind us, the local result season rolls relentlessly on next week, including a spill-over into the first days of September.

As the result season winds down, the ex-dividend season ramps up.

Economically, the US will see monthly consumer confidence next week, factory orders, private sector jobs and non-farm payrolls; the latter is considered critical to Fed policy, as is tonight's July PCE.

August manufacturing PMIs are due from across the globe.

In Australia we'll see monthly data for retail sales, building approvals, private sector credit and house prices.

The countdown to the following week's June quarter GDP result commences, with data due for construction work done and private sector capex.

On Friday, changes to S&P/ASX index components will be announced.

