Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 24, 2022

SUL SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $10.42

Jarden rates ((SUL)) as Downgrade to Neutral from Buy (3) -

Super Retail's FY22 earnings (EBITDA) outpaced consensus and Jarden forecasts by 10%, after posting a solid performance across all business, albeit the quality being mixed. Macpac and Rebel proved the standouts.

Overheads disappointed due to a -$5.9m writedown of Autoguru.

Cash flow softened due to a 15% jump in tax, inventory and payable timing, but the broker expects this will normalise in FY23, only to be replaced by costs related to CRM investment (which the broker considers to be a net positive).

Meanwhile, like-for-like sales jumped 17% in the first six weeks of FY23 and the broker is forecasting lower inflation and wages growth.

EPS forecasts rise 11% to 15% across FY23 to FY25.

Rating is downgraded to Neutral from Overweight following recent share price strength. Target price jumps to $10.75 from $9.70.

This report was published on August 17, 2022.

Target price is $10.75 Current Price is $10.42 Difference: $0.33

If SUL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $12.16, suggesting upside of 16.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 62.00 cents and EPS of 93.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.95%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.11. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 89.0, implying annual growth of -16.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 56.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.7.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 56.00 cents and EPS of 83.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.37%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.46. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 84.5, implying annual growth of -5.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 56.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

TLX TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $6.08

Bell Potter rates ((TLX)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Bell Potter highlights the 1H22 revenues for Telix Pharmaceuticals were in line with expectations, although operating costs came in higher than forecast.

Illuccix reported revenues of US$9.1m in July which the broker sees as very "encouraging" with growth expected to accelerate as the product moves through the Cardinal Health distribution networks.

Bell Potter makes notable changes to the FY22 and FY23 forecasts to account for sales of US$15m/month of Illucix, and higher operating expenses, resulting in greater losses in FY22 and lower earnings in FY23.

Post the $175m January capital raise, the company has cash on hand of $122m. The price target is lowered to $8.65 from $9.00 with a Speculative Buy rating.

This report was published on August 18, 2022.

Target price is $8.65 Current Price is $6.08 Difference: $2.57

If TLX meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 42% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 23.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 26.43.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 129.36.

Wilsons rates ((TLX)) as Overweight (1) -

Telix Pharmaceuticals reported a 1H22 loss of -$70m which was higher than market expectations, according to Wilsons.

Encouragingly the launch of Illuccix generated sales of US$9m for July with disbursement support in the US.

Wilsons remains conservative on the outlook for Illuccix sales, noting competitor pressures from Lantheus and Novartis as well as slower growth in the largest segment of the market, the "community referral to radiology providers" which relies on medical education.

The broker's earnings forecasts are adjusted for 1H22 results, noting the $122m cash on hand should help support profitability by FY24 without further equity raisings.

Overweight rating and $8.50 target price are retained.

This report was published on August 19, 2022.

Target price is $8.50 Current Price is $6.08 Difference: $2.42

If TLX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 40% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 25.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 23.94.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 10.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 55.78.

VCX VICINITY CENTRES

REITs - Overnight Price: $1.90

Jarden rates ((VCX)) as Overweight (2) -

Post the FY22 result, Jarden retains an Overweight rating for Vicinity Centres and shaves the target price to $2.15 from $2.20.

The broker says the covid recovery for malls is punching ahead and expects Vicinity Centres will post a five-year compound annual growth rate of 5% in funds from operations (FFO) and dividends per unit (DPU), despite a rising interest rate and a forecast slowing in consumer demand.

Jarden expects news on the development pipeline and possible growth in fund management plans could generate further growth (although this is not included in current forecasts or valuation).

FFO and DPU forecasts are cut -3.6% to -9.6% across FY23 to FY25 to reflect slower than forecast rent recovery and higher debt cost.

Overweight rating retained. Target price is shaved to $2.15 from $2.20.

This report was published on August 17, 2022.

Target price is $2.15 Current Price is $1.90 Difference: $0.25

If VCX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.94, suggesting upside of 2.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 13.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.79%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.87. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 13.3, implying annual growth of -50.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 11.80 cents and EPS of 14.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.21%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.01. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 13.9, implying annual growth of 4.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.7.

Market Sentiment: -0.2

WSP WHISPIR LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $1.03

Shaw and Partners rates ((WSP)) as Buy (1) -

Whispir's largely pre-announced FY22 result was in line.

Shaw and Partners was surprised at the lack of FY23 annual recurring revenue and general revenue guidance ranges, which has traditionally been issued along with the result.

But management did reiterate all of its break-even guidance. Shaw assumes FY23 revenue of $76m and a cash burn of -$13m.

All-in, the story remains intact, despite North America momentum reversing in the June half, and the Singtel relationship is expected to be a strong driver of growth through the Asian region.

A Buy rating and $3.50 price target are maintained.

This report was published on August 18, 2022.

Target price is $3.50 Current Price is $1.03 Difference: $2.47

If WSP meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 240% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 9.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 11.20.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 206.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

