ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-08-22

Daily Market Reports | Aug 18 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change IPH – IPH LIMITED 10.210 16.02% BKL – BLACKMORES LIMITED 73.190 -10.07% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.020 8.51% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 7.960 -9.75% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.380 6.25% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.630 -8.68% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.230 4.55% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.820 -8.54% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 13.140 4.04% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.610 -8.52% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.740 3.72% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 8.030 -7.49% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 12.840 3.55% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 3.910 -7.35% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.960 3.23% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.260 -7.14% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.240 2.75% XRO – XERO LIMITED 90.650 -7.11% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 4.590 2.68% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.350 -6.94% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 4.830 2.55% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.280 -6.67% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.760 2.33% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 1.880 -6.00% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.070 2.32% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 115.050 -5.96% CSL – CSL LIMITED 299.200 2.29% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 10.070 -5.89% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.720 2.26% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.930 2.21% RBL – REDBUBBLE LIMITED 0.960 -5.88% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 5.430 2.07% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.960 -5.88% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.040 1.96% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.190 -5.56% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 11.560 1.76% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.830 -5.55% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 14.110 1.73% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.640 -5.20%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms