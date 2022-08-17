TREASURES AUCTIONS NETWORK WINS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD IN 2022 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS®

PR NewsWire | 1:00 AM

Winners to Be Celebrated During Event in London on 15 October

GOLD COAST, Australia, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Treasures Auctions Network was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Retail category in The 19th Annual International Business Awards® today.



2022 Bronze Stevie Award – Treasures Auctions

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, 15 October – the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year’s competition also featured a number of new categories to recognize organizations’ and individuals’ achievements in social media and thought leadership.

Treasures Auctions Network won in the Bronze category for the Retail category.

The Treasures Auctions Network started as a small family business to offer beautiful Australian Opals to the world. After 15 years and $100 Million in total sales we are delighted to have won the Stevie award. As one of the Judges stated "Treasure Auctions Network is a niche focused platform that allows users to build community and transact in a safe, non-threatening environment."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

"We’re thrilled that we’re able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "This year’s class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we’ve ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 15 October awards banquet in London."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Treasures Auctions Network

Treasures Auctions Network is a collective of verified international auction sites. We auction certified gemstones, gemstone jewelry, coins, collectables, minerals and unique treasures from Australia and around the world. With thousands of auctions each day we offer a fun and safe environment to enjoy online bidding. Our network consists of the following auction sites

About the Stevie Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Contact:

Wayne Sedawie

opals@hotmail.com

0418 151 227

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms