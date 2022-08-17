Great Place to Work® Australia names the 2022 Best Workplaces™

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture will publish its 15th annual Best Workplaces™ List during the 2022 Australia’s Best Workplaces Virtual Reveal on 17 August. 

The Best Workplaces™ will be ranked in four different categories – micro (companies with less than 30 employees), small (companies with 30 to 99 employees), medium (companies with 100 to 999 employees) and large (companies with 1,000 or more employees).   

The companies were shortlisted using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. In curating what makes a Best Workplace in Australia, we have used the same bar as we do in curating the renowned Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in the US and Fortune’s World’s Best Workplaces. 

Mr Roland Wee, Managing Director of Great Place to Work Australia said 2022 Best Workplaces data showed when compared with employees at other companies, those at Australia’s Best Workplaces™ are seven times more likely to work to work there for a long time and fifteen times more likely to endorse their company as a great place to work.

"This year we also saw an increased focus on wellness. The best employers are focusing on wellness beyond the physical – providing benefits that support their employees’ total well-being – mental, emotional and physiological," he said.

"We are seeing a concerted effort to take care of the mental health of people, supporting leaders and normalising mental health conversations.

"We also see great strides in flexibility. The best employers are proactively offering flexible, hybrid work arrangements for their employees. They recognise that employees appreciate and thrive in this model of flexible working.

"The very best are engaging their people in designing what the future of work looks like, experimenting and adjusting policies as they go.

"The Great Place to Work® philosophy and methodology is one based on building a high-trust workplace culture that can be a great workplace For All types of employees, and today’s list announcement shows the Best Workplaces in Australia are focused on building quality relationships and ensuring employees having a consistently positive workplace experience," said Mr Wee.

About Great Place to Work® 

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

About Great Place to Work Certification™ 

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the gold standard for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience and company culture.

Methodology

Best Workplaces are evaluated through the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey data which measures the three key relationships that drive an employee’s experience in their workplace — relationships with management, colleagues, and their job. The Trust Index score represents the percentage of employees who consider their company to be a great workplace and is an indicator of their actual workplace experience.

Australia’s Best Workplaces 2022 List

Best WorkplacesTM Australia – Micro category (companies with less than 30 employees)

Rank

Company

1

The Recruitment Company

2

SustainAbility Consulting

3

This Is Flow

4

Lotus People

5

Cullen Jewellery

6

Stamford Capital Australia

7

Pragmateam

8

Amstelveen

9

Inspire Accountants

10

ICD Property

11

HiBob

12

Four Drunk Parrots

13

SEIVA

14

Glaukos

15

Pendula

16

Creative Cubes

17

Engaging.io

18

Neolink

19

Banna Property Group

20

Entourage

Best WorkplacesTM Australia – Small category (companies with 30 to 99 employees)

Rank

Company

1

Howden Insurance Brokers Australia

2

Response Security Services

3

EFCOMM

4

BRAVURE Pty Ltd.

5

Miro

6

Displayr

7

Dovetail

8

Sixpivot

9

AvePoint

10

Attach2 Pty Ltd

11

FSC Group

12

Cobild

13

Kasada

14

KM Tech

15

Commission Factory

16

Beaumont People

17

Quorum Systems

18

TKV Group

19

Scalapay

20

Struber

21

PhoenixDX

22

Meltwater Australia

23

EstimateOne

24

Propel Ventures

25

Zoom Recruitment

26

Cordelta

27

Baringa Partners

28

Sensei Project Solutions

29

Icomm

30

Cloudwerx

Best WorkplacesTM Australia – Medium category (companies with 100 to 999 employees)

Rank

Company

1

Mantel Group

2

Adobe

3

SafetyCulture

4

Jaybro Group

5

Abbvie ANZ

6

Robert Half

7

OMD Australia

8

Infotrack

9

NeuroRehab

10

Alluvium

11

Intuit

12

DiUS

13

Medtronic

14

Red Hat

15

Bristol Myers Squibb

16

Insight Australia

17

Thoughtworks

18

Carnival

19

HealthEngine

20

HP

21

Swisse Wellness

22

Tic Toc Online

23

Centorrino Technologies

24

Henry Schein

25

CrowdStrike

26

Swyftx

27

Smokeball

28

Carlisle Homes

29

Ansarada

30

Avenue Dental

Best WorkplacesTM Australia – Large category (companies with 1,000 or more employees)

Rank

Company

1

Cisco

2

Salesforce

3

Atlassian

4

REA Group

5

Hilton

 

CONTACT: Bernadette O’Connor, Great Place to Work Australia Digital Marketing Director, +61 466 055 079, Bernadette.OConnor@greatplacetowork.com

 

