Great Place to Work® Australia names the 2022 Best Workplaces™

PR NewsWire | 11:45 AM

*NB The Best Workplaces™ 2022 reveal event airs at 11am on GPTW AUS YouTube channel but the entirety of the list will countdown over the duration of the event until 11:45AM so full list (appendix below) can’t be published until the close of the event.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture will publish its 15th annual Best Workplaces™ List during the 2022 Australia’s Best Workplaces Virtual Reveal on 17 August.

The Best Workplaces™ will be ranked in four different categories – micro (companies with less than 30 employees), small (companies with 30 to 99 employees), medium (companies with 100 to 999 employees) and large (companies with 1,000 or more employees).

The companies were shortlisted using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. In curating what makes a Best Workplace™ in Australia, we have used the same bar as we do in curating the renowned Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in the US and Fortune’s World’s Best Workplaces.

Mr Roland Wee, Managing Director of Great Place to Work Australia said 2022 Best Workplaces data showed when compared with employees at other companies, those at Australia’s Best Workplaces™ are seven times more likely to work to work there for a long time and fifteen times more likely to endorse their company as a great place to work.

"This year we also saw an increased focus on wellness. The best employers are focusing on wellness beyond the physical – providing benefits that support their employees’ total well-being – mental, emotional and physiological," he said.

"We are seeing a concerted effort to take care of the mental health of people, supporting leaders and normalising mental health conversations.

"We also see great strides in flexibility. The best employers are proactively offering flexible, hybrid work arrangements for their employees. They recognise that employees appreciate and thrive in this model of flexible working.

"The very best are engaging their people in designing what the future of work looks like, experimenting and adjusting policies as they go.

"The Great Place to Work® philosophy and methodology is one based on building a high-trust workplace culture that can be a great workplace For All types of employees, and today’s list announcement shows the Best Workplaces in Australia are focused on building quality relationships and ensuring employees having a consistently positive workplace experience," said Mr Wee.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the gold standard for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience and company culture.

Methodology

Best Workplaces are evaluated through the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey data which measures the three key relationships that drive an employee’s experience in their workplace — relationships with management, colleagues, and their job. The Trust Index score represents the percentage of employees who consider their company to be a great workplace and is an indicator of their actual workplace experience.

Australia’s Best Workplaces™ 2022 List

Best WorkplacesTM Australia – Micro category (companies with less than 30 employees) Rank Company 1 The Recruitment Company 2 SustainAbility Consulting 3 This Is Flow 4 Lotus People 5 Cullen Jewellery 6 Stamford Capital Australia 7 Pragmateam 8 Amstelveen 9 Inspire Accountants 10 ICD Property 11 HiBob 12 Four Drunk Parrots 13 SEIVA 14 Glaukos 15 Pendula 16 Creative Cubes 17 Engaging.io 18 Neolink 19 Banna Property Group 20 Entourage Best WorkplacesTM Australia – Small category (companies with 30 to 99 employees) Rank Company 1 Howden Insurance Brokers Australia 2 Response Security Services 3 EFCOMM 4 BRAVURE Pty Ltd. 5 Miro 6 Displayr 7 Dovetail 8 Sixpivot 9 AvePoint 10 Attach2 Pty Ltd 11 FSC Group 12 Cobild 13 Kasada 14 KM Tech 15 Commission Factory 16 Beaumont People 17 Quorum Systems 18 TKV Group 19 Scalapay 20 Struber 21 PhoenixDX 22 Meltwater Australia 23 EstimateOne 24 Propel Ventures 25 Zoom Recruitment 26 Cordelta 27 Baringa Partners 28 Sensei Project Solutions 29 Icomm 30 Cloudwerx Best WorkplacesTM Australia – Medium category (companies with 100 to 999 employees) Rank Company 1 Mantel Group 2 Adobe 3 SafetyCulture 4 Jaybro Group 5 Abbvie ANZ 6 Robert Half 7 OMD Australia 8 Infotrack 9 NeuroRehab 10 Alluvium 11 Intuit 12 DiUS 13 Medtronic 14 Red Hat 15 Bristol Myers Squibb 16 Insight Australia 17 Thoughtworks 18 Carnival 19 HealthEngine 20 HP 21 Swisse Wellness 22 Tic Toc Online 23 Centorrino Technologies 24 Henry Schein 25 CrowdStrike 26 Swyftx 27 Smokeball 28 Carlisle Homes 29 Ansarada 30 Avenue Dental Best WorkplacesTM Australia – Large category (companies with 1,000 or more employees) Rank Company 1 Cisco 2 Salesforce 3 Atlassian 4 REA Group 5 Hilton

CONTACT: Bernadette O’Connor, Great Place to Work Australia Digital Marketing Director, +61 466 055 079, Bernadette.OConnor@greatplacetowork.com

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms