ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-08-22

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.710 29.77% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 6.400 -10.11% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.800 5.45% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.340 -8.22% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.900 5.41% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.490 -8.02% TGR – TASSAL GROUP LIMITED 5.140 5.11% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.050 -7.08% EVT – EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED 15.350 5.07% GMA – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.740 -5.52% RBL – REDBUBBLE LIMITED 1.500 4.17% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 23.120 -5.13% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 40.510 4.09% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.950 -5.00% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.030 4.04% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.060 -4.50% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.560 3.70% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.440 -4.35% ALU – ALTIUM 31.730 3.66% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.300 3.45% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.700 -4.11% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.910 3.24% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 11.640 -4.04% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.580 3.13% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.330 -4.03% AMC – AMCOR PLC 18.450 2.79% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 0.730 -3.95% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.750 2.61% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.930 -3.93% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.120 2.45% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.520 -3.82% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.990 2.31% SCP – SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GROUP RE LIMITED 2.840 -3.73% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.210 2.31% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 2.330 -3.72% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 8.160 2.26% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 9.520 -3.64% MNY – MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED 2.340 2.18% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.590 -3.64%

