In Brief: China Economy, Travel, Casinos, Meal Delivery

Weekly broker wrap: China economy stalls, travel industry recovery, gambling shakeup, meal delivery heats up

-China economy faces difficulties as zero-covid policy continues

-Travel industry recovery continues, with Australia benefitting from reopening of key markets

-Mandatory precommitments to be issued across electronic gaming machines in Victorian casinos

-More consumers using meal delivery services post-lockdowns

By Danielle Austin

A weak quarter for China drives full year downgrades

Oxford Economics has described the second quarter as dismal for the Chinese market, noting the nation’s zero-covid policy appears set to hinder private sector growth as long as it in place. Results from the quarter have seen Oxford Economics decrease its 2022 growth forecast for China to 3.2% from a previous 4.0%.

The economists believe stable economic recovery in the region is dependent on the removal of the zero-covid policy, noting China failed to announce any additional stimulus funding in July, although does continue to attempt to reduce supply-side disruptions.

Oxford continues to expect an increase in quarter-on-growth in the second half, noting the cut to the full year growth forecast reflects the weaker second quarter while forecasts for the third and fourth quarters are largely retained.

Consumers prioritise travel spend amid ongoing industry recovery

Recovery continues in both the domestic and international travel industries, with JP Morgan finding consumer demand remains strong despite mitigating macroeconomic factors. Australia Pacific continues to lag other regions, but the broker highlighted meaningful improvement since the reopening of key domestic markets Japan and China.

Australian domestic passenger volumes as reported in June are now just -2.9% below pre-pandemic levels, up from a -5.9% pre-pandemic lag in May, while globally passenger volumes have recovered 70.8% of pre-pandemic levels and domestic flights are 81.4% of pre-pandemic levels.

Notably, the broker highlighted read-throughs from the US second quarter reporting season suggest consumers are continuing to prioritise travel spend and forward bookings are optimistic.

Gambling precommitments shake up industry

With the Victorian Government announcing its intentions to proceed with a further twelve recommendations submitted in the Victorian Casino enquiry, the analysts at Barrenjoey note new laws will see patrons set limits on their spend through mandatory precommitments.

The recommendation, which will see mandatory precommitments on all electronic gaming machines, will be implemented at Crown casino before the end of the year, and Barrenjoey expects this increases the likelihood of mandatory precommitments being adopted nation-wide. With mandatory precomittments being discussed for the last decade, Barrenjoey expects successful adoption in Victoria could encourage other states to follow suit.