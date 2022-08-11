ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-08-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.600 21.21% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 22.970 -5.12% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.380 13.26% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.200 -4.76% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 2.350 12.98% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.670 -4.29% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 4.420 11.06% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 95.280 -3.93% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 3.270 10.85% SSR – SSR MINING INC 22.560 -3.75% BWX – BWX LIMITED 0.800 9.59% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.290 -3.33% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 9.680 8.89% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.290 -3.33% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 126.400 8.42% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.150 -3.26% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.260 7.62% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.290 -2.27% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 6.990 7.54% APA – APA GROUP 11.900 -2.22% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 11.470 7.20% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.880 -2.22% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.480 6.67% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.190 -2.10% SPL – STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.810 6.58% NEA – NEARMAP LIMITED 1.510 -1.95% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.800 6.44% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 12.090 -1.79% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 18.580 5.81% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.800 -1.64% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.380 5.56% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 9.040 -1.63% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 24.640 5.43% TGR – TASSAL GROUP LIMITED 4.850 -1.62% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 13.610 5.10% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.590 -1.52% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 4.870 4.96% CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.690 -1.47% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.520 4.83% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.680 -1.45%

