Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 05, 2022

AIM AI-MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Commercial Services & Supplies - Overnight Price: $0.31

Bell Potter rates ((AIM)) as Buy (1) -

Ai-Media Technologies' June-quarter revenue fell short of Bell Potter and guidance, possibly due to external delays to technology refits, speculates the broker.

Gross margins held above 50% for FY22 and the company finished the year with a cash balance of $15.2m.

Bell Potter lowers revenue forecasts and raises gross margin assumptions.

Target price falls to 70c from 90c. Buy rating retained.

This report was published on July 28, 2022.

Target price is $0.70 Current Price is $0.31 Difference: $0.39

If AIM meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 126% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 14.76.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 51.67.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

ALC ALCIDION GROUP LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.17

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ALC)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity highlights a good 4Q22 reported result for Alcidion Group with revenues coming in-line with forecasts with a better than expected bottom line.

The company anticipates positive EBITDA earnings for FY22 and with contracted revenues in place of $28.3 and $2.9m in renewals, the broker expects Alcidion Group to be earnings positive in FY23.

Canaccord Genuity points out the favourable macro tailwinds from the ongoing digitalisation of contracts in the UK health market with 20% of the NHS trusts still working on pen and paper systems.

A Buy rating is maintained and the price target is raised to 20c from 16c based on adjusted valuation multiples.

This report was published on July 28, 2022.

Target price is $0.20 Current Price is $0.17 Difference: $0.03

If ALC meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 56.67.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

ARU ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED

Rare Earth Minerals - Overnight Price: $0.32

Bell Potter rates ((ARU)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter reviews its forecasts for Arafura Resources having pushed first-production forecasts out to the September 2025 quarter.

Speculative Buy rating retained. Target price falls to 56c from 60c.

This report was published on July 29, 2022.

Target price is $0.56 Current Price is $0.32 Difference: $0.24

If ARU meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 75% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.02 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 15.84.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.48 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 9.20.

AUT AUTECO MINERALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.05

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AUT)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

A genuine explosion in costs for the gold mining industry, ranging from diesel, steel and drilling to freight and labour, has led to a general re-modeling and review of the ASX-listed sector by the team of analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

On average, reports the team, price targets have been reduced by -24% as projections for operational costs and capex needed to be revised upwards.

Speculative Buy rating retained for Auteco Minerals while the new price target of 18c compares with 26c previously.

This report was published on July 28, 2022.

Target price is $0.18 Current Price is $0.05 Difference: $0.13

If AUT meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 260% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

AZY ANTIPA MINERALS LIMITED

Mining - Overnight Price: $0.04

Shaw and Partners rates ((AZY)) as Buy (1) -

Antipa Minerals has triggered the dilute-drawdown provision of the Citadel JV with Rio Tinto ((RIO)), realising a $0.5m payment and the JV stake reducing to between 31-32% from 35%, notes Shaw and Partners.

The broker considers the sell down as sensible allowing the company to focus on the 100% owned Minyari Dome Project which is considered a potential feed source for Newcrest's ((NCM)) Telfer operations.

The Buy rating and target price at 8.2c are maintained.

This report was published on July 28, 2022.

Target price is $0.08 Current Price is $0.04 Difference: $0.042

If AZY meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 105% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 0.83.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 5.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 0.74.

