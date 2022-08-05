ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-08-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.



Company Price Change Company Price Change NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 3.080 13.65% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.480 -7.12% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.310 10.71% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.450 -6.25% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 4.070 8.53% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 118.300 -6.17% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.890 7.23% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.690 -6.11% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.300 7.14% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.050 -5.37% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.510 7.09% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.110 -4.60% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.120 6.67% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.290 6.61% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.530 -4.53% SSR – SSR MINING INC 22.650 6.59% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.540 6.21% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.460 -4.17% SPL – STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.700 6.06% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.040 -3.77% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.060 6.00% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 124.540 -3.71% 360 – LIFE360 INC 4.960 5.76% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.000 -3.54% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.480 5.71% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.640 -3.30% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.910 5.52% JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 35.200 -3.11% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.340 5.51% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 24.600 -3.07% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.770 5.36% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.690 -2.90% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.350 5.35% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.730 -2.81% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.790 5.27% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 32.290 -2.77% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.230 5.22% BWX – BWX LIMITED 0.710 -2.74%

