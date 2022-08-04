ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-08-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.000 16.28% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 15.600 -9.30% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.260 13.04% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.560 -6.55% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.180 11.58% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.680 -5.62% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.130 10.94% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.260 -5.26% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.220 10.00% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 3.750 -4.58% 360 – LIFE360 INC 4.690 9.58% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 9.220 -3.46% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.670 9.15% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 10.940 -3.19% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 126.080 8.90% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 0.930 -3.13% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 0.740 7.25% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.220 -3.12% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.620 6.90% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.100 -3.07% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.730 6.88% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 31.520 -3.05% PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED 0.650 6.56% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.660 -2.94% APX – APPEN LIMITED 4.410 6.27% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.330 -2.94% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.810 5.85% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.540 -2.53% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 9.130 4.94% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.550 -2.52% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.230 4.55% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 7.850 -2.48% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.170 4.46% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 33.210 -2.47% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.750 4.45% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 18.950 -2.47% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.480 4.35% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 4.380 -2.45% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.480 4.35% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 1.210 -2.42%

