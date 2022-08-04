ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-08-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.000 16.28% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 15.600 -9.30%
IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.260 13.04% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.560 -6.55%
PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.180 11.58% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.680 -5.62%
NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.130 10.94% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.260 -5.26%
SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.220 10.00% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 3.750 -4.58%
360 – LIFE360 INC 4.690 9.58% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 9.220 -3.46%
BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.670 9.15% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 10.940 -3.19%
SQ2 – BLOCK INC 126.080 8.90% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 0.930 -3.13%
NXL – NUIX LIMITED 0.740 7.25% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.220 -3.12%
INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.620 6.90% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.100 -3.07%
BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.730 6.88% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 31.520 -3.05%
PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED 0.650 6.56% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.660 -2.94%
APX – APPEN LIMITED 4.410 6.27% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.330 -2.94%
PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.810 5.85% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.540 -2.53%
MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 9.130 4.94% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.550 -2.52%
COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.230 4.55% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 7.850 -2.48%
AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.170 4.46% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 33.210 -2.47%
TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.750 4.45% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 18.950 -2.47%
BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.480 4.35% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 4.380 -2.45%
LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.480 4.35% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 1.210 -2.42%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-08-22

5:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 04, 2022

11:44 AM - Daily Market Reports
3
The Short Report – 04 Aug 2022

11:20 AM - Weekly Reports
4
July In Review: Growth Regains Leadership Over Value In 2022

10:30 AM - Australia
5
Rudi’s View: August Preview – Curve Balls, Profits & Opportunities

10:01 AM - Rudi's View

Most Popular

1
Uranium Week: Urgency Increases

Jul 19 2022 - Weekly Reports
2
Second Half Equity Strategy

Jul 13 2022 - Feature Stories
3
Uranium Week: The Push For Nuclear

Jul 12 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
Uranium Week: Fossil Versus Green

Jul 05 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
Time To Look At REITs, Selectively

Jul 22 2022 - Feature Stories
6
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 15-07-22

Jul 18 2022 - Weekly Reports