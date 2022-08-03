Treasure Chest: Appen Downgraded

Treasure Chest | 1:52 PM
FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts.
In the wake of Appen’s shock trading update and limited visibility, Macquarie has downgraded the stock to Underperform.
By Greg Peel
Whose Idea Is It?
Macquarie
The Subject:
Artificial intelligence technology company Appen ((APX)).
Yesterday, Appen provided a first half trading update and full-year outlook ahead of its official result release later this month. Suffice to say, it was disappointing.
