Treasure Chest: Appen Downgraded

In the wake of Appen’s shock trading update and limited visibility, Macquarie has downgraded the stock to Underperform.

By Greg Peel

Whose Idea Is It?

Macquarie

The Subject:

Artificial intelligence technology company Appen ((APX)).

Yesterday, Appen provided a first half trading update and full-year outlook ahead of its official result release later this month. Suffice to say, it was disappointing.