Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 03, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:29 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ARX CSR CTD DTC EML IDX (2) IFL IRE LPD MCR NTO (2) SOM

MCR MINCOR RESOURCES NL

Nickel - Overnight Price: $1.91

Shaw and Partners rates ((MCR)) as Buy (1) -

Mincor Resources reported an increase in the potential nickel resource from the LNO4a surface at Kambalda, Western Australia with announced initial resource at 22.6kt versus Shaw and Partners' estimate of 20kt.

The change does not impact on the forecasts at this stage and the analyst assumes that any additional production will extend the life of the mine.

The price target is raised to $2.33 from $2.05 due to higher nickel price forecasts. A Buy rating is maintained.

This report was published on August 3, 2022.

Target price is $2.33 Current Price is $1.91 Difference: $0.42

If MCR meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 1910.00.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 3.00 cents and EPS of 22.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.57%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.45.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

NTO NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED

IT & Support - Overnight Price: $1.11

Goldman Sachs rates ((NTO)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs considered the 2Q22 trading update from Nitro Software as a resetting of earnings guidance with FY22 annual recurring revenues (ARR) reduced by -11% and a reduction in sales and marketing expenditure to result in a US$10m p.a. cost out.

Looking ahead, the analyst highlights Nitro Software has good global growth opportunities but will need to show the market it can achieve improved ARR and be able to execute on its plans.

Goldman Sachs views the company as offering value at current levels. A Buy rating is retained and the price target is revised to $2.05 from $2.35.

This report was published on July 26, 2022.

Target price is $2.05 Current Price is $1.11 Difference: $0.94

If NTO meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 85% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 19.42 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 5.72.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 13.87 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 8.00.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((NTO)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons noted Nitro Software is juggling both growth and costs in the 2Q22 trading update.

The analyst points out macro economic uncertainty is delaying customers' decisions and there has been a fall in the growth pipeline, leading to a revised customer strategy to reduce costs.

Nitro Software downgraded guidance for average recurring revenues and the overall staff count is to be reduced by -8-9% to assist in lowering operating costs in the 2H22.

Earnings forecasts are adjusted for -25% and -35% reduction in losses in FY22 and FY23, respectively.

A Buy rating is retained and the price target is reduced by -26% to $1.93.

This report was published on July 27, 2022.

Target price is $1.93 Current Price is $1.11 Difference: $0.82

If NTO meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 74% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 9.43 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 11.77.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 7.21 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 15.39.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SOM SOMNOMED LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $1.25

Wilsons rates ((SOM)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons was upbeat on the 4Q22 trading results for SomnoMed with European operations reporting quarterly device sales of $12.6m, up 37% on the previous quarter and a record high.

USA also showed good growth and APAC was more subdued, but positive. On balance the FY22 revenues were slightly higher than the broker's estimate.

Wilsons maintains forecasts and assesses that the recall of Philip's CPAP devices is likely to be providing SomnoMed with positive revenue tailwinds as clinicians seek out alternative devices for patients.

An Overweight rating and $2.40 target are maintained.

This report was published on July 26, 2022.

Target price is $2.40 Current Price is $1.25 Difference: $1.15

If SOM meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 92% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 5.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 25.00.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 37.88.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources