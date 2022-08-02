Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 02, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:05 AM

AX1 ACCENT GROUP LIMITED

Apparel & Footwear - Overnight Price: $1.31

Bell Potter rates ((AX1)) as Buy (1) -

Accent Group's trading update suggests earnings missed consensus by -7% to -10% as softer consumer spending and issues with new product availability bit.

But the result broadly met Bell Potter's forecasts and the broker notes a recovery in product delivery in the first few weeks of FY23 combined with good like-for-like sales.

Buy rating retained. Target price falls to $1.90 a share from $2.20 to reflect Bell Potter's expectations of softer consumer spending across FY23.

This report was published on July 26, 2022.

Target price is $1.90 Current Price is $1.31 Difference: $0.59

If AX1 meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 45% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.41, suggesting upside of 7.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 5.70 cents and EPS of 7.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.35%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.71. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.0, implying annual growth of -50.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.7.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 9.00 cents and EPS of 11.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.87%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.39. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.2, implying annual growth of 60.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

BCB BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED

Coal - Overnight Price: $0.28

Shaw and Partners rates ((BCB)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners notes Bowen Coking Coal announced the start of coal mining from Broadmeadow East, adding to the initial production at Bluff which was reported earlier in July.

Bowen Coking Coal has the capacity to produce up to 4-5Mtpa over the next 2-3 years and should be well supported by elevated coal prices from supply shortages, explains the broker

Buy rating and a $0.51 price target.

This report was published on July 22, 2022.

Target price is $0.51 Current Price is $0.28 Difference: $0.23

If BCB meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 82% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 40.00.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 11.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 2.46.

CBO COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED

Agriculture - Overnight Price: $1.40

Bell Potter rates ((CBO)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter notes EU extra virgin olive oil prices have risen 24% in the year to end of May. Back in Oz, urea prices have fallen -40% in recent weeks, as have other ag-chem's ingredients and water allocation prices.

The broker says the fall in input costs, combined with rising farmgate prices, suggest the worst may be behind the company.

Australian crop forecasts outpaced the broker, and Bell Potter estimates this translates to a $3m beat in crop valuation - partially offset by US losses.

The broker notes Cobram Estate Olives has announced double digit US price increases which should ameliorate this.

Earnings (EBITDA) forecasts fall -8% in FY22, -5% in FY23 and -5% in FY24. Buy rating retained. Target price falls to $2 from $2.20.

This report was published on July 26, 2022.

Target price is $2.00 Current Price is $1.40 Difference: $0.6

If CBO meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 43% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 3.30 cents and EPS of 0.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.36%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 200.00.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 3.30 cents and EPS of 9.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.36%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.58.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

DMP DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $72.12

Goldman Sachs rates ((DMP)) as Sell (5) -

Goldman Sachs retains its Sell rating for Domino's Pizza Enterprises after looking at 2Q results for the global master franchisor in the US. The results showed better US same store sales (SSS) though weaker unit growth, while International SSS disappointed.

Locally, the broker expects weaker store roll-outs given challenged franchisee payback periods and decreased margins as COGS inflation can't be fully passed through. The $59.20 target price is unchanged.

Apart from some adverse exchange rates upon translation, the analyst also sees transaction risk from the Japanese currency, as Japan imports a material portion of COGS in US dollars.

This report was published on July 25, 2022.

Target price is $59.20 Current Price is $72.12 Difference: minus $12.92 (current price is over target).

If DMP meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $89.19, suggesting upside of 23.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 146.00 cents and EPS of 183.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.02%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 39.41. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 203.8, implying annual growth of -4.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 165.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 35.4.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 150.00 cents and EPS of 187.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.08%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 38.57. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 232.2, implying annual growth of 13.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 184.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

DTC DAMSTRA HOLDINGS LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $0.25

Wilsons rates ((DTC)) as Market Weight (3) -

Damstra Holdings' June-quarter update fell short of consensus and Wilsons' forecasts and just shy of guidance.

Metrics were good, particularly the reduction in cash burn and management guided to a further improvement in the second half thanks to an increase in the cost optimisation program to $8m.

Damstra now expects to be cash flow positive in the second half of 2023. Meanwhile, contract wins continued apace as flagged.

Wilsons notes Damstra has resorted to debt funding to carry operations possibly through to breakeven.

MarketWeight rating and 20c target price are under review.

This report was published on July 25, 2022.

Target price is $0.20 Current Price is $0.25 Difference: minus $0.05 (current price is over target).

If DTC meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately minus 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 11.36.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 7.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 3.21.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

