Next Week At A Glance – 1-5 Aug 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:54 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Once we get past Australia’s June quarter PPI inflation today, US PCE inflation and consumer sentiment (including inflation expectations) tonight, the eurozone GDP result tonight, and China’s July PMIs on Sunday, next week will bring US jobs numbers.

Along with inflation, these are most critical in guiding the Fed’s hand.

Global July manufacturing PMIs will be out on Monday and services PMIs on Wednesday.

Aside from private sector jobs and non-farm payrolls, the US will see numbers for construction spending, factory orders and trade.

New Zealand will see June quarter jobs numbers.

The Bank of England will meet.

In Australia we’ll see data for job ads, house prices, building approvals, housing finance and trade.

The RBA meets on Tuesday (50 points widely expected) and releases a Statement on Monetary Policy on Friday.

The local earnings season begins in earnest next week.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-07-22

5:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Oz Property Should Ride Out The Storm: S&P

3:01 PM - Australia
3
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 29, 2022

12:31 PM - Daily Market Reports
4
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 29 July 2022

11:44 AM - Weekly Reports
5
Next Week At A Glance – 1-5 Aug 2022

10:54 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Stagflation And Its Ramifications

Jun 30 2022 - Feature Stories
2
Second Half Equity Strategy

Jul 13 2022 - Feature Stories
3
Uranium Week: The Push For Nuclear

Jul 12 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
Uranium Week: Urgency Increases

Jul 19 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
Uranium Week: Fossil Versus Green

Jul 05 2022 - Weekly Reports
6
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 01-07-22

Jul 04 2022 - Weekly Reports