Next Week At A Glance – 1-5 Aug 2022

By Greg Peel

Once we get past Australia’s June quarter PPI inflation today, US PCE inflation and consumer sentiment (including inflation expectations) tonight, the eurozone GDP result tonight, and China’s July PMIs on Sunday, next week will bring US jobs numbers.

Along with inflation, these are most critical in guiding the Fed’s hand.

Global July manufacturing PMIs will be out on Monday and services PMIs on Wednesday.

Aside from private sector jobs and non-farm payrolls, the US will see numbers for construction spending, factory orders and trade.

New Zealand will see June quarter jobs numbers.

The Bank of England will meet.

In Australia we’ll see data for job ads, house prices, building approvals, housing finance and trade.

The RBA meets on Tuesday (50 points widely expected) and releases a Statement on Monetary Policy on Friday.

The local earnings season begins in earnest next week.

