As Dry July draws to a close, thousands of participants have smashed their fundraising goals – and feel better for it

The rewards of a month of sobriety go well beyond the health benefits for those who purposefully give up alcohol in July

SYDNEY, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — This year, Dry July Foundation has again raised millions of dollars for people affected by cancer. Dry July Foundation is celebrating the thousands of fundraisers who have not only taken a break from alcohol for July but raised an exceptional amount of money for a cause close to their hearts.

Dry July Campaign & Fundraising Manager Ashleigh Oliver shares, "We are thrilled with the fundraising outcomes this year and are appreciative of everyone’s efforts to help raise important funds. We want to celebrate all our Dry July-ers and their hard work and dedication to their fundraising this year."

Thousands of Dry July-ers have met their fundraising goals and feel better for it. New research conducted by Dry July Foundation prior to this year’s campaign showed that people who go dry for the month and raise funds for people affected by cancer feel a greater sense of achievement than those who simply give up alcohol[1]. This confirms that Aussies who raise funds with a purpose achieve more than just health goals.

Behavioural Economist and Psychologist Phil Slate, Founder of Switch4Schools and Decida, explains, "When people do good for others, our sense of purpose and achievement makes us feel better, more than when we simply do things for ourselves. So, it makes sense to seek out great initiatives like Dry July and support not just for our health but to help others too. It is a win-win!"



Among this year’s top fundraisers, Jessica & Merson Lewis raised over ten thousand dollars, smashing their target whilst Jessica was working through her recovery for brain cancer. Jessica was diagnosed with brain cancer at 34 weeks pregnant in November last year. The recovery journey started ten days after the birth of their little one, and she is currently undergoing chemotherapy. Jessica called upon her husband, Merson, family and friends this July to go dry and help raise funds for their chosen beneficiary, Mark Hughes Foundation.

Jessica & Merson Lewis share "My family and I have gone dry this July, to raise much needed funds and awareness for the Mark Hughes Foundation. This charity is close to our hearts as in October 2021 I was diagnosed with a brain tumour at 34 weeks pregnant. As I work through my extensive recovery journey, whilst also becoming a first time Mum, I wanted to raise money, and awareness for this amazing cause. Whilst I have had an incredible medical team, unfortunately brain tumours are treatable not curable. Dry July is such an easy way for Aussies to help support people affected by cancer and make their lives a little easier through treatment. We have been blown away by the generosity of our family and friends helping us smash our 10K target."

You can still support and donate to 35+ cancer support organisations, including Dry July Foundation, Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia, Leukaemia Foundation, Cancer Council, Ovarian Cancer Australia, McGrath Foundation and Bowel Cancer Australia. Donations are open till the end of August; to donate, visit the Dry July website at www.dryjuly.com

