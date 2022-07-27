Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 27, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:01 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

29M AKE AVG AX1 (2) BKW BPT COE CRN DSK FLT GDC ILU IRE LIC MP1 NST (2) OZL PAN SMP

OZL OZ MINERALS LIMITED

Copper - Overnight Price: $17.19

JP Morgan rates ((OZL)) as Downgrade to Neutral from Overweight (3) -

JP Morgan downgrades its rating for OZ Minerals to Neutral from Overweight and reduces its target to $17 from $21. Forecast earnings for 2022 and 2023 fall by -15% and -33% after factoring-in higher costs and lower production at Carrapateena.

The broker is wary of recently-revised 2022 cost guidance, particularly at Carrapateena, due to rising cost pressures through the 1H.

The analyst has a reduced conviction on a 2022 copper price recovery due to rising recession risk and, in addition, spot copper has fallen. This fall is thought to pressure medium term cash flows and execution of the company's growth pipeline.

This report was published on July 26, 2022.

Target price is $17.00 Current Price is $17.19 Difference: minus $0.19 (current price is over target).

If OZL meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately minus 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $19.42, suggesting upside of 13.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 14.00 cents and EPS of 69.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.81%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.91. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 105.9, implying annual growth of -33.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 21.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.2.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 12.00 cents and EPS of 63.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.70%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.29. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 116.6, implying annual growth of 10.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 22.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

PAN PANORAMIC RESOURCES LIMITED

Nickel - Overnight Price: $0.18

Canaccord Genuity rates ((PAN)) as Buy (1) -

Panoramic Resources' guidance for FY23 is being summarised as: lower production and higher costs. Canaccord Genuity explains labour shortages, cost pressures and covid interruptions have been plaguing the company's plans.

Management at the company anticipates quarter-on-quarter improvements over FY23, the broker adds, as development progresses and new mining fronts at Savannah North are opened up.

Canaccord Genuity has made a number of changes to its modeling, resulting in large reductions to previous forecasts. Target drops to 29c from 33c. Buy.

This report was published on July 25, 2022.

Target price is $0.29 Current Price is $0.18 Difference: $0.11

If PAN meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 61% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SMP SMARTPAY HOLDINGS LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $0.65

Shaw and Partners rates ((SMP)) as Buy (1) -

SmartPay's 1Q23 results impressed Shaw and Partners with better than expected results across the board.

Australia traded 17% ahead of the broker's expectations and NZ continued to exhibit improvements to pre-covid levels.

Shaw and Partners assesses SmartPay as offering value with growing revenues and customers, increasing revenue per terminal as well as potential for more business deals.

Earnings forecasts are raised on expectations of growing transation terminals and improved revenue per terminal.

The broker retains a Buy rating and raises the target to $1.49 from $1.35.

This report was published on July 21, 2022.

Target price is $1.49 Current Price is $0.65 Difference: $0.84

If SMP meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 129% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.71 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.97.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 6.55 cents and EPS of 4.86 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 10.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.37.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Disclaimer:

The content of this information does in no way reflect the opinions of FNArena, or of its journalists. In fact we don't have any opinion about the stock market, its value, future direction or individual shares. FNArena solely reports about what the main experts in the market note, believe and comment on. By doing so we believe we provide intelligent investors with a valuable tool that helps them in making up their own minds, reading market trends and getting a feel for what is happening beneath the surface. This document is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. FNArena employs very experienced journalists who base their work on information believed to be reliable and accurate, though no guarantee is given that the daily report is accurate or complete. Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision.

As part of emerging new trends overseas, The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition also includes providers of sponsored research. Readers should bear in mind, sponsored research, while not necessarily of lower quality, has the embedded complication that the company that is the subject of the research has paid for this research. Providers of sponsored research that can potentially be included in this Report are Breakaway Research, Edison Investment Research, Independent Investment Research, NDF Research, Pitt Street Research, and TMT Analytics.

Decisions about inclusions in this Report are made independently of the providers of stock market research and at full discretion of the team of journalists responsible for content at FNArena. Inclusion does not equal endorsement, in any way, shape or form. This Report is provided for informational purposes only.