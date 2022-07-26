Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 26, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

A1M ANZ BCB BHP BPT COE COH CTD CWN JBH JDO JHG JHX JIN LIC NST SGR SLA SUN WHC WZR

NST NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $7.31

JP Morgan rates ((NST)) as Overweight (1) -

Northern Star Resources' 4Q production was in-line with JP Morgan's forecast, while all-in sustaining costs (AISC) were a 5% beat on a stronger than expected quarter at Jundee, Pogo and the Super Pit.

Management's production guidance proved a slight miss versus the broker's estimate while guidance for AISC was in-line.

FY22 results are due on August 24, and JP Morgan forecasts underlying earnings (EBITDA) of $1.6bn and profit of $327m. The Overweight rating and $9.00 target price are unchanged.

This report was published on July 21, 2022.

Target price is $9.00 Current Price is $7.31 Difference: $1.69

If NST meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $10.20, suggesting upside of 39.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 23.00 cents and EPS of 24.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.15%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.46. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 23.9, implying annual growth of -79.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 22.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 30.6.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 26.00 cents and EPS of 41.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.56%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.83. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 35.2, implying annual growth of 47.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 23.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.8.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SGR STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $2.95

Goldman Sachs rates ((SGR)) as Neutral (3) -

Goldman Sachs lowers its FY22-FY24 earnings (EBITDA) forecasts for Star Entertainment by an average of -4%, largely due to a softer expected VIP revenue ramp-up and the challenging macro/consumer backdrop. The target eases to $3.71 from $3.75.

Due to the uncertainties of the independent reviews taking place in NSW and QLD, and the approved gaming floor opening for competitor Crown Resorts ((CWN)), the analyst retains a Neutral rating.

This report was published on July 19, 2022.

Target price is $3.71 Current Price is $2.95 Difference: $0.76

If SGR meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.68, suggesting upside of 24.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 98.33. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -3.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 18.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.73%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.39. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SLA SILK LASER AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $2.40

Jarden rates ((SLA)) as Buy (1) -

Silk Laser Australia's acquisition of Unique Laser increases its clinic to 128, to be funded from cash reserves, and compares with Jarden's previous estimate of 125.

Jarden expects the acquisition will be accretive and the cash outlay minimal.

FY23 EPS forecasts rise 0.9% to reflect the higher clinic count, but changes to the broker's risk-free rate trigger a fall in the target price to $3.15 from $3.62.

The broker considers the recent retreat in Silk Laser's share price to be overdone. Buy rating retained.

This report was published on July 18, 2022.

Target price is $3.15 Current Price is $2.40 Difference: $0.75

If SLA meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 31% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 16.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.46.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 24.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.00.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources