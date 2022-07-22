In Brief: E-commerce, Preferred Retail, Labour Supply & Banks

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

In Brief: Ecommerce stock picks, preferred retail shares, improvements to labour supply delayed & bank mortgage market competition.

Weekly broker wrap:

-Discretionary e-Commerce stocks: Short term pain, long term gain

-Barrenjoey’s preferred retail exposures

-Australia’s labour supply improvements facing delays

-Competition in the mortgage market

By Mark Woodruff

Short term pain, long term gain for discretionary e-commerce providers

While Canaccord Genuity acknowledges short-term risks and potential share price volatility for discretionary e-commerce retailers, a structural shift is responsible for the broker’s bullish long-term outlook. The vast majority of the $332bn yearly retail spend in Australia is yet to migrate online.

In the meantime, these e-commerce retailers face a difficult FY23 due to lower consumer sentiment and a reallocation of spending to travel and services from durable goods, notes Canaccord. Those sourcing products globally are also expected to be negatively impacted by a lower Australian dollar.

While the broker incorporates a lower growth rate and margin profile for most stocks under its coverage of the discretionary e-commerce retail sector, most of these changes have already been captured by current share prices, which have fallen by -70% on average from 2020/21 peaks.

It’s felt efficient retailers with a low cost-of-doing-business (CODB) should weather the storm. Those with a strong balance sheet may even take advantage of the downturn, while the analysts expect a wash-out of low-quality/high-cost providers.

The broker reduces its rating for Kogan.com ((KGN)) to Hold from Buy and slashes its 12-month target price to $4.00 from $6.00. Lower forecasts for Australia’s largest listed e-commerce player incorporate lower private-label sales and lower margins, as well as lower growth for the marketplace business.

Even though the target price for Buy-rated Temple & Webster ((TPW)) falls to $5.20 from $8.50, Canaccord notes the company is the most well-capitalised ASX-listed e-commerce stock, with the best unit economics relative to peers.

Happily, 95% of Redbubble’s ((RBL)) revenue is sourced offshore, which tempers the broker’s lower FY23 and FY24 revenue forecasts, which still result in a $2.00 target, down from $3.00.

Forecasts for Marley Spoon ((MMM)) are relatively unchanged and Canaccord provides upbeat commentary around current high levels of growth and the substitution benefit of its Dinnerly meal-kits for customers wanting to reduce non-discretionary spending in a downturn. However, the application of a higher cost of capital to future cash flows lowers the target to $1.00 from $2.00 and the rating eases to Speculative Buy from Buy.

A higher cost of capital also weighs upon Toys 'R' Us ANZ ((TOY)) and the broker’s target falls to $0.14 from $0.16. While a meaningful increase in market share is expected, the inventory-heavy business model and competitive gross margins are expected to slow growth.

Regardless of economic conditions, Canaccord believes revenue for Australia’s largest tutoring platform Cluey ((CLU)) will grow. However, higher costs to fund growth are incorporated into forecasts, which reduces the Buy-rated broker's target price to $1.20 from $1.70.

Barrenjoey’s preferred retail exposures

Barrenjoey’s July retail survey suggests consumers are becoming more cautious due to cost of living pressures.

The survey revealed grocery prices remain the major cost of living issue, with petrol closing the gap fast.

Interestingly, some consumers may be in for a further surprise, as surveyed mortgage holders expect interest rates to increase by around 160 basis points over the coming year, whereas Barrenjoey notes money markets are pricing-in 235bps.

Despite the prospect of higher interest rates, the broker highlights renovation intentions are unchanged, and surprisingly, consumers see house prices at a higher level in 12 months. Also, an inclination to travel for work is adding to strong overall travel intentions.

As consumers resume overseas travel, Barrenjoey expects a net headwind for retail sales, as Australians spend more abroad than foreign tourists spend in Australia.

After taking these survey results into account, Barrenjoey prefers supermarket-linked shares over discretionary or non-food retail stocks.