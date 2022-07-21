Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 21, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:29 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

5EA AIS ALK AZJ BGA BHP BXB CAJ COF CWY CXO CYC DRR GDG HUB IDX ILU IPG IRI LIC MP1 NWC PDN PPM PSQ QAN QUB SHV SLA WAF WHC (2) WTC

BGA BEGA CHEESE LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $3.35

Bell Potter rates ((BGA)) as Hold (3) -

Bega Cheese's new FY23 guidance falls well shy of Bell Potter's previous estimate.

While management says the challenges reported in the April trading update are unwinding, the broker notes the escalation in milk prices and other cost inputs, combined with delays in cost recovery continue to drag.

But the broker expects a rebalancing soon. Hold rating retained. Target price falls to $3.45 from $3.80.

This report was published on July 15, 2022.

Target price is $3.45 Current Price is $3.35 Difference: $0.1

If BGA meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.30, suggesting downside of -1.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 14.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.28%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.59. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 14.4, implying annual growth of -47.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.3.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 7.00 cents and EPS of 9.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.09%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 34.18. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.3, implying annual growth of -21.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 29.6.

Market Sentiment: -0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BHP BHP GROUP LIMITED

Bulks - Overnight Price: $37.11

Shaw and Partners rates ((BHP)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners considers BHP Group's 4Q22 and FY22 production and sales results as reasonable considering the numerous headwinds from covid, absenteeism, wet weather, commodity markets as well as the corporate challenges of unification and the petroleum de-merger.

The broker notes BHP Group matched FY22 production guidance for iron, met, thermal coal and copper but missed with nickel due to a 4Q22 smelter outage.

The analyst highlights an estimated US$1.88 fully franked dividend for the 2H22 provides for a trailing 25%-plus yield for FY22 when added to the 1H22 dividend of US$1.50 and the circa $6 petroleum dividend - a special year for shareholders.

The Buy rating is maintained. Target is $46.43.

This report was published on July 20, 2022.

Target price is $46.43 Current Price is $37.11 Difference: $9.32

If BHP meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $42.34, suggesting upside of 14.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 1438.82 cents and EPS of 616.56 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 38.77%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.02. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 604.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 561.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 15.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.1.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 521.60 cents and EPS of 473.28 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 14.06%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.84. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 546.1, implying annual growth of -9.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 404.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 10.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.8.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BXB BRAMBLES LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $11.39

Jarden rates ((BXB)) as Overweight (2) -

A derating of stocks in the Transport & Waste sector suggests to Jarden investors are expecting FY22 results to show the impact of cost inflation and potentially weaker demand into FY23.

Consensus forecasts suggest the earnings (EBITDA) margin for Brambles is expected to build from FY22 levels over three years, which implies pricing power or the ability to offset costs.

Over the past three months, only Brambles (from among the broker's coverage) has seen a positive multiple re-rating, and it's thought the share price could provide upside over the reporting season. Core EPS of US$41.8cps is forecast.

The Overweight rating is maintained and the target price rises to $11.60 from $11.50.

This report was published on July 13, 2022.

Target price is $11.60 Current Price is $11.39 Difference: $0.21

If BXB meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $12.14, suggesting upside of 6.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 38.48 cents and EPS of 55.51 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.38%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.52. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 61.3, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 31.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.6.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 40.14 cents and EPS of 57.86 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.52%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.68. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 66.0, implying annual growth of 7.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 34.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.3.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CAJ CAPITOL HEALTH LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.28

Wilsons rates ((CAJ)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons reviews the mid-cap services sector given continued adverse trading conditions in the wake of covid.

Despite the recent downgrade in the healthcare services sector heading into FY23, Wilsons recommends retaining an Overweight position in Capitol Health, considering it is undervalued and given consistent margin improvements.

The broker notes the company is generating strong free cash flow after capital expenditure at a comparable rate to major peers.

Wilsons cuts FY22 and FY23 revenue forecasts given weaker Medicare data following covid and says that while radiology could pressure margins, top-line margins should be retained.

Target price is steady at 40c.

This report was published on July 15, 2022.

Target price is $0.40 Current Price is $0.28 Difference: $0.12

If CAJ meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 43% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 1.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.57%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.33.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 1.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.57%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.67.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

COF CENTURIA OFFICE REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $1.82

Moelis rates ((COF)) as Buy (1) -

Centuria Office REIT has purchased 57 Watt Street Adelaide for $40.2m on a fund through basis - a relative small acquisition notes Moelis.

The building is under construction by Centuria Development and is expected to be finished in the 2023 December half.

Moelis Australia notes the building is 55% pre-committed and has since been independently valued at $41.6m based on a cap rate of 5.25%.

Meanwhile, the valuation across the portfolio has risen 0.4%, resulting in a 2cpu increase to $2.51 and the REIT has refinanced roughly one third of its debt.

Buy rating and $2.44 target price retained.

This report was published on July 13, 2022.

Target price is $2.44 Current Price is $1.82 Difference: $0.62

If COF meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 34% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.13, suggesting upside of 17.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 16.60 cents and EPS of 18.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 9.12%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.95. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.2, implying annual growth of 22.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 9.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 16.60 cents and EPS of 17.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 9.12%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.17. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.7, implying annual growth of -2.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 9.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources