Integral Ad Science Bolsters the Customer Success Team in APAC, Makes Senior Appointments

PR NewsWire | Jul 19 2022

SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, has today announced four senior appointments in the Customer Success team in Asia-Pacific (APAC) to accelerate further business growth and superior customer service in the region.



IAS has promoted Rob Kay to VP of customer success APAC, Amanda Soh as head of customer success Southeast Asia (SEA), Hong Kong and Taiwan, and hired Andreas Duus Davidsen as customer success account director, SEA and Jessica Reid as customer success account director, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

The team expansion adds commercial expertise and business support to grow customers in the region — while enabling the global and local brands to navigate digital media quality and maximise their digital investments to drive actual business outcomes.

"Customer centricity is at the core of what we do at IAS. This customer-centric approach has enabled us to retain global and regional clients by providing a consultative partnership that provides long-term value. These appointments will help continue our teams to provide world-class customer service," said Laura Quigley, SVP APAC, IAS. "These senior roles not only reinforce the importance of APAC in IAS’s growth strategy but will also support the keen understanding of clients’ needs and foster deep integrations with clients’ tech stacks, making IAS the media quality partner of choice in the region."

Rob Kay, who has been with the company for almost six years and helped build IAS’s programmatic business & agency trading desk relationships across Europe, has now actively built a high-performing customer success team across the Asia Pacific region. In his new role, Rob will continue to lead the regional Customer Success team and build deep relationships with partners to understand their performance criteria better — ensuring the application of IAS solutions complements their investments and helps deliver better brand outcomes. He reports directly to Laura Quigley, SVP APAC.

Amanda Soh, who joined IAS over two years ago, will now take on the role of Head of Customer Success SEA, HK and Taiwan and lead the team driving world-class servicing to one of the fastest growing regions – ensuring efficiency and driving real business outcomes for brands and agency partners. She reports to Rob Kay. Amanda brings a wealth of experience on the agency side. Before joining IAS, she worked with PHD as Associate Director, and before that, she was with Mindshare Singapore as Account Director

Jessica Reid joined IAS as Customer Success Account Director for ANZ where she will be responsible for shaping and spearheading the local customer growth and business development strategy. She reports directly to Chanel Barta, the Head of Customer Success, ANZ. Jessica brings extensive knowledge within the programmatic ecosystem. Before IAS, Jessica was Programmatic Business Director at Havas Media Group, overseeing all programmatic planning and strategy for Havas UK and leading programmatic innovation & best practices for some of the UK’s most prominent and loved brands.

Andreas Duus Davidsen joined IAS as Customer Success Account Director for SEA and is responsible for partnering with global brands and media agency clients to educate them on how to best utilise IAS’s entire product suite to drive media performance. Andreas reports to Amanda Soh. Andreas has worked across regions and has deep knowledge of digital media planning and buying. Before joining IAS, he was Client Director at Dentsu International, responsible for the success of several global and regional campaigns. Before that, he was Associate Digital Director at Havas Media Group.

"I’m thrilled about the growth of our Customer Success team in APAC. It’s a testament to our investment and continued focus on top-notch client service. It’s an exciting time to be a part of the IAS team right now as we continue to innovate and help build a better industry with our agency and brand partners by achieving real business outcomes through understanding and improving their media quality performance." Rob Kay, VP Customer Success, APAC.

