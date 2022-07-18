Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 18, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:27 AM

APE ASG BHP CGC(2) DMP ERD EVS FBU HVN HXL JAN JBH LDX(2) MFG NWC NWS OPY PMV PTM REH RIO RWC S32 SEK SHV TWE WES

DMP DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $71.13

Goldman Sachs rates ((DMP)) as Downgrade to Sell from Buy (5) -

Goldman Sachs reviews the outlook forAustraliandiscretionary consumption expenditure based on the latest forecasts forhousehold income and high inflationfrom the macro economic team.

The brokeranalysedhistorical savings rates and savings usage to conclude a preference for defensive goods in the 'premium/functional sector.

Retailers exposed to housing, mass apparel and general merchandise are most at risk citesGoldman Sachs and overall the broker lowers sales and margin outlook.

Goldman Sachs downgrades earnings forDomino's Pizza Enterprisesdue to lower sales/earnings in Europe and Japan from slowerstore growth and the impacts of rising cost inflation on margins.

The broker's earnings forecasts are 10% and 19% below FactSet consensus for FY22 & FY23, respectively.

The stock rating is downgraded to Sell from Neutral.The target price falls to $59.20from $89.90.

This report was published on July 10, 2022.

Target price is $59.20 Current Price is $71.13 Difference: minus $11.93 (current price is over target).

If DMP meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $90.76, suggesting upside of 27.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 146.00 cents and EPS of 183.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.05%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 38.87. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 204.3, implying annual growth of -4.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 164.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 34.8.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 150.00 cents and EPS of 187.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.11%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 38.04. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 234.6, implying annual growth of 14.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 184.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 30.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ERD EROAD LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $1.98

Bell Potter rates ((ERD)) as Buy (1) -

Upon a change of analyst forEroad,Bell Potter alters itsinvestment thesis, forecasts and valuation for the company. While confidence is retained in the outlook and a Buy rating maintained, the new valuation method results in the target price falling to $2.75 from $3.40.

After theacquisition of Coretex and the doubling down on the North American growth strategy, the broker believes the pieces are in place toaddress the market for Enterprise customers and regain growth momentum, particularly in North America.

Management's FY25 revenue target implies to the analyst revenue growthof around 25% or more,in each of FY24 and FY25. Should that be achieved, earnings (EBITDA) margins are expected to approach30%.

This report was published on July 12, 2022.

Target price is $2.75 Current Price is $1.98 Difference: $0.77

If ERD meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 11.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 16.78.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.03 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 49.17.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

EVS ENVIROSUITE LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $0.16

Wilsons rates ((EVS)) as Market Weight (3) -

A fourth quarter update fromEnviroSuite has demonstrated resilience from its more mature businesses, as well as traction from its emerging Water business, andWilsons notes the companyappears well positioned to benefit from organic growth in the coming year.

Wilsons notes in the fourth quarter, Aviation's annual recurring revenue contribution of $33.9m was 1% above forecast, Omnis' $18.1m was 3% above forecast, and Water's $1m contribution was in-line.

The broker expects Aviation andOmnistoremain primary drivers of the company's annual recurring revenue in FY23.

The Market Weight rating is retained and the target price increases to $0.17 from $0.16.

This report was published on July 13, 2022.

Target price is $0.17 Current Price is $0.16 Difference: $0.01

If EVS meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 13.33.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 16.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

FBU FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $4.60

JP Morgan rates ((FBU)) as Overweight (1) -

Looking forward to the August reporting season, JP Morgan anticipates the building materials sector is likely to have amixed performance on the back of industry constraints and wet weather, but with competition overall remaining rational.

Share prices have retreated noticeably and the broker believesinvestors will likely look through any short-term outperformance, instead focusing on the potential moderation in demand ahead.

JP Morgan doesn't expect any surprises for Fletcher Building given guidance was reiterated on 22 June last month,and forecastsFY22

earnings (EBIT)of NZ$749m.

The broker maintains its Neutral rating and NZ$6.40 target price.

This report was published on July 12, 2022.

Current Price is $4.60. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $7.50, suggesting upside of 63.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 37.45 cents and EPS of 50.55 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.14%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 50.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 35.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.1.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 38.38 cents and EPS of 57.11 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.34%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.06. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 55.5, implying annual growth of 9.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 38.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.3.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources