ASX200: Bear Market Rally?

Technicals | 11:10 AM

By Michael Gable 

The S&P500 Index had a good week after making its "higher low". It looks set to consolidate here just under 3900 for a day or so, but that should give it the energy to make a bit more of a bounce.

Today's report has a chart of the S&P/ASX200 Index to show how that is being translated to our index. Once we get a bit more confirmation that markets are going to bounce in the short-term, then that should reveal a number of trading opportunities.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-07-22

5:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Uranium Week: The Push For Nuclear

11:42 AM - Weekly Reports
3
ASX200: Bear Market Rally?

11:10 AM - Technicals
4
No Quick End To Outflows At Magellan

10:24 AM - Australia
5
Material Matters: Copper, Aluminium, Iron Ore, Lithium & Bauxite

10:00 AM - Commodities

Most Popular

1
Uranium Week: Backdoor Sanctions On Russia

Jun 14 2022 - Weekly Reports
2
Uranium Week: First Hit On Russia

Jun 28 2022 - Weekly Reports
3
In Brief: Housing, Banks, Regulatory Easing, Consumer Sentiment and Spending, Construction

Jun 17 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
Collins Foods: Cost Inflation & Consumer Budgets

Jun 29 2022 - Australia
5
Uranium Week: Plaything

Jun 21 2022 - Weekly Reports
6
The Short Report – 16 Jun 2022

Jun 16 2022 - Weekly Reports