ASX200: Bear Market Rally?

Technicals | 11:10 AM

By Michael Gable

The S&P500 Index had a good week after making its "higher low". It looks set to consolidate here just under 3900 for a day or so, but that should give it the energy to make a bit more of a bounce.

Today's report has a chart of the S&P/ASX200 Index to show how that is being translated to our index. Once we get a bit more confirmation that markets are going to bounce in the short-term, then that should reveal a number of trading opportunities.