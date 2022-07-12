ASX200: Bear Market Rally?

Technicals | 11:10 AM
By Michael Gable
The S&P500 Index had a good week after making its "higher low". It looks set to consolidate here just under 3900 for a day or so, but that should give it the energy to make a bit more of a bounce.
Today's report has a chart of the S&P/ASX200 Index to show how that is being translated to our index. Once we get a bit more confirmation that markets are going to bounce in the short-term, then that should reveal a number of trading opportunities.
