Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 08, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 11:13 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AMS APM AX1 BUB COI EBR GOR IAG IPH MPL NHF QBE RRL SUN UNI

AMS ATOMOS LIMITED

Consumer Electronics - Overnight Price: $0.35

Shaw and Partners rates ((AMS)) as Buy (High Risk) (1) -

Atomos reported record FY22 sales, has hit margin guidance, and met Shaw and Partners' forecasts.

The broker considers the shares attractive at the current price. A strong fourth quarter boosts the broker's confidence in FY23 and Shaw expects a strong bounce as confidence returns.

If not, Shaw expects a strategic interest will enter the scene. Management indicated that earnings (EBITDA) will fall at the lower end of consensus, again in-line with the broker.

Buy, High Risk, retained. The target price is steady at 73c and compares with the April target of $1.80.

This report was published on July 6, 2022.

Target price is $0.73 Current Price is $0.35 Difference: $0.38

If AMS meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 109% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.29.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.86.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APM APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Healthcare - Overnight Price: $3.39

Goldman Sachs rates ((APM)) as Buy (1) -

APM Human Services International has refinanced its debt in a move expected to yield an annual $10.5m benefit.

Goldman Sachs expects the $810m multi-currency facility will enable the company to execute on its bolt-on acquisition strategy, most likely in the domestic NDIS/aged-care sector.

Heading into the results, Goldman Sachs expects the company will outpace guidance given a strong second half and the Australian post-covid reopening.

The broker forecasts an FY21-FY24 compound annual growth rate of 23% in EPS, noting the escalation of the Workforce Australia contract; potential upside from its Disability Employment Services contract, opportunities in Allied Health and the NDIS; eligibility for the UK's Restart program; and the rollout of its employment service in Sweden.

Goldman Sachs also views the macro environment to be a plus for the company given its employment programs are hedged against unemployment.

Buy rating retained. Target price is $4.20. which compares with $4 in March.

This report was published on July 5, 2022.

Target price is $4.20 Current Price is $3.39 Difference: $0.81

If APM meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 7.00 cents and EPS of 28.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.06%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.11.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 15.00 cents and EPS of 22.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.42%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.41.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AX1 ACCENT GROUP LIMITED

Apparel & Footwear - Overnight Price: $1.38

Wilsons rates ((AX1)) as Overweight (1) -

As part of May retail sales data, year-on-year figures show a strong result driven by footwear and accessories and clothing. May was the fourth consecutive month of double-digit growth for these two categories.

Wilsons believes the data show the resilience of customers in these categories, which is a positive read-through for Accent Group.

The Overweight rating is retained, while the research note did not provide a target price. The last update on the FNArena database suggests the target remains at $2.20.

This report was published on July 6, 2022.

Target price is $2.20 Current Price is $1.38 Difference: $0.82

If AX1 meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 59% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.43, suggesting upside of 3.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 6.30 cents and EPS of 7.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.57%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.40. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.6, implying annual growth of -39.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 10.70 cents and EPS of 12.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.75%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.78. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 12.3, implying annual growth of 43.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources