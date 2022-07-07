Coway’s Award-Winning Airmega Air Purifiers Finally Come to Australia

PR NewsWire | 3:34 PM

Coway launches their award-winning "Coway Airmega" lineup exclusively on Amazon Australia

The ‘Coway Airmega Mighty,’ a favourite with New York Times’ Wirecutter for 8 years running, will also be released

SYDNEY, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company," are making their long-awaited debut in Australia.

The Korean home health appliances company have over 30 years of experience manufacturing air purifiers, water purifiers, bidets, mattresses and more. As Coway has Asia’s largest air and water specialised R&D centre, they hold over 5,000 intellectual properties and patents. Plus, having sold over 10 million air purifiers in more than 60 countries since 2010, they’re the global industry leader in water and air technology.

Coway is launching four select award-winning air purifiers from the Coway Airmega lineup. These are the Airmega 150, Airmega Mighty (also well-known as the AP-1512HH), Airmega 300 and Airmega 400. Each air purifier boasts the highest quality standards and fits seamlessly into consumers’ lives, no matter how they live. The air purifiers are suitable for varying room and home sizes, improve air quality to reduce allergens, create a more pleasant home office environment, and aid a better night’s sleep.

The Airmega range is consistently recognised as best-in-class, earning expert acclaim from The New York Times‘ Wirecutter and topping Amazon USA’s Best Sellers list. Wirecutter runs its own real-life based product testing with over 45 air purifiers. The Coway Airmega Mighty has been awarded the "Overall Best Pick" since 2015 and rated as the "Best-Performing," "Most Durable," and "Most Economical" air purifier.

What makes Coway air purifiers stand out is their HyperCaptive™ Air Filtration System. All Coway Airmega air purifiers are powered by this technology, which features a pre-filter, activated carbon filter and GreenHEPA™ filter. The HyperCaptive™ Air Filtration system removes particles of nano-particles down to 0.01 micrometre to banish indoor air pollution, including allergens, bacteria, dander, dust, gas, mould and viruses. The system has been proven effective by independent research laboratories in Korea, Japan and the USA.

"We are thrilled to bring our state-of-the-art Airmega air purifiers to Australia and satisfy the growing need for indoor air quality management," said Conall Lee, VP and Head of International Business at Coway. "Coway is committed to helping people live healthier and breathe clean air everywhere through our clean air products for homes and businesses."

Premium Airmega Air Purifiers Are Now Available on Amazon Australia

Coway’s most loved and best-selling air purifiers are now available on Amazon Australia, including the Airmega Mighty, Airmega 150, Airmega 300 and Airmega 400.

Airmega Mighty (AP-1512HH) is a powerful air purifier suitable for rooms up to 33m 2 , including the bedroom, living room, and small enterprises. It features Auto mode, which adjusts fan speed based on the air quality. Eco Mode saves energy by stopping the fan when the air quality remains good for 30 minutes, then restarting when the air quality turns bad. It has been Wirecutter’s top pick in the New York Times for eight consecutive years, including 2022 and is a best-seller on Amazon USA’s air purifier category.

, including the bedroom, living room, and small enterprises. It features Auto mode, which adjusts fan speed based on the air quality. saves energy by stopping the fan when the air quality remains good for 30 minutes, then restarting when the air quality turns bad. It has been Wirecutter’s top pick in the for eight consecutive years, including 2022 and is a best-seller on Amazon air purifier category. Airmega 150 is the latest and most iconic Coway model for bedrooms, which received three of the world’s most prestigious design awards: iF Design Award ( Germany ), Good Design Award ( Japan ) and IDEA award ( USA ). The air purifier features a unique pre-filter that slides out effortlessly for easy cleaning, maximising the life of the main GreenHEPA™ filter.

), Good Design Award ( ) and IDEA award ( ). The air purifier features a unique pre-filter that slides out effortlessly for easy cleaning, maximising the life of the main GreenHEPA™ filter. Airmega 300 and Airmega 400 are Coway’s flagship models with dual suction power covering large spaces like living rooms or open-plan offices.

All Airmega air purifiers intuitively show the air quality in real-time, have easy-to-use auto functions and give handy filter replacement notifications.

Coway Airmega air purifiers are immediately available at the Coway Amazon Store.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people’s lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivalled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com or http://newsroom.coway.com.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms