Next Week At A Glance – 4-8 Jul 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:09 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

We kick off FY23 with an RBA meeting on Tuesday at which the board is expected to hike by another 50 basis points to 1.35%. Given the level of damage done from June’s surprise 50 points hike, and the fact another 50 is expected, further downside risk should hopefully be limited.

On Monday we’ll see job ads and building approvals, and on Thursday the latest trade balance.

The US will also see numbers for trade as well as factory orders, and private sector and non-farm payroll jobs numbers.

The US will be closed on Monday for the Fourth of July.

And that’s pretty much it in a quiet week.

The month of July brings a lack of corporate events ahead of the August result season, but it also brings confession season. So stand by for a potential raft of profit warnings and earnings downgrades in the current climate.

The theme will be rising costs.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms