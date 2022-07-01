Next Week At A Glance – 4-8 Jul 2022

By Greg Peel

We kick off FY23 with an RBA meeting on Tuesday at which the board is expected to hike by another 50 basis points to 1.35%. Given the level of damage done from June’s surprise 50 points hike, and the fact another 50 is expected, further downside risk should hopefully be limited.

On Monday we’ll see job ads and building approvals, and on Thursday the latest trade balance.

The US will also see numbers for trade as well as factory orders, and private sector and non-farm payroll jobs numbers.

The US will be closed on Monday for the Fourth of July.

And that’s pretty much it in a quiet week.

The month of July brings a lack of corporate events ahead of the August result season, but it also brings confession season. So stand by for a potential raft of profit warnings and earnings downgrades in the current climate.

The theme will be rising costs.

