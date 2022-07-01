Mike Rann Joins Australian Technology Company Spacetalk Ltd.

PR NewsWire | 10:47 AM

ADELAIDE, Australia, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Former South Australian Premier Mike Rann today joined the board of ASX listed Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX:SPA). Spacetalk is a developer of innovative technologies that provide child safety and development tools to support wellness.

Mr Rann was Premier of South Australia from 2002 to 2011. He will join the Spacetalk board from 1 July 2022 as an Independent Non-Executive Director. While Premier, Mr Rann also served as Minister for Economic Development, the Arts, Sustainability and Climate Change, and Social Inclusion.

In late 2012, Mr Rann was appointed Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and was a Governor of the Commonwealth Secretariat. In 2014 he was appointed Australia’s Ambassador to Italy, San Marino, Albania and Libya, and Permanent Representative to the UN’s World Food Programme and the Food and Agricultural Organisation. Mr Rann is currently the UK and Global Chair of the Climate Group.

Spacetalk was founded in Adelaide in 2000 and is now a globally recognised leader in the rapidly growing kid’s smartphone watch industry. At heart, Spacetalk is an Australian grown technology and software company that offers an unique proprietary ecosystem to keep families connected, and enhances child wellbeing. Spacetalk’s software is delivered through market-leading children’s and senior’s smartphone watches which pair with a trusted, parent-controlled software platform. This enables children and families to experience the benefits of mobile technology securely and with confidence.

Spacetalk CEO Mark Fortunatow said: "I am delighted to welcome Mike to Spacetalk. He is a great South Australian export joining our South Australian originated and based company.

"Mike’s experience as a leader, with extensive experience in public policy and global commerce is a great addition to the team."

Mike Rann said: "Spacetalk is an exciting company operating in an important segment of the economy. The connected kid’s wearables segment is one of the fastest growing in the world, and Spacetalk is a globally recognised brand.

"I am particularly attracted to working with a young, talented team headquartered in Adelaide that is using the most advanced technologies, developed locally, to help improve the safety of both the young and the elderly.

"I look forward to working with the team to help Spacetalk achieve its full potential."

For more information, please contact:

Dimitri Burshtein

Investor Relations and Corporate Development

dburshtein@spacetalkwatch.com

M: +61 493 041 751

Investor Centre: https://investors.spacetalkwatch.com/.

About Spacetalk Ltd.

Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX: SPA) is the developer of a technology platform providing child safety and development tools to support wellness.

The ASX-listed company is recognised globally as a leader in the connected wearables industry thanks to its unique proprietary ecosystem that keep families connected. This market-leading hardware and trusted, parent-controlled software platform enable children and families to experience the benefits of mobile technology securely and with confidence.

With the Spacetalk App, parents can prevent their children’s’ access to the open internet, social media and inappropriate adult content while blocking calls and messages from unknown senders. The app also keeps track of a child’s location and is customisable so every feature can be enabled and disabled as needed.

Spacetalk’s best-in-class software platform supports children’s development by facilitating engaging, confidence-building experiences that the whole family can participate in and enjoy.

The Spacetalk smartphone-watch is a child’s first mobile phone, offering all the benefits of a smartphone and operating on a secure, private, and parent-controlled ecosystem that can be customised to reflect each family’s needs and values. Together, the watches and software platform provide a complete digital communication solution that families can rely on at all times.

Spacetalk was founded in 2001 and listed on the ASX in 2003 as MGM Wireless Limited, which developed the world’s first SMS student absence notification platform for schools and went on to become Australia’s most successful school messaging company. On 12 November 2020 the Company changed its name to Spacetalk Ltd.

To learn more about the Spacetalk devices and app platform, and the Company, please visit: https://www.spacetalkwatch.com/. Investor Centre: https://investors.spacetalkwatch.com/.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms