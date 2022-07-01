Flex Seal MAX Now Available in Australia

PR NewsWire | 10:25 AM

WESTON, Fla., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Flex Seal® Family of Products has officially launched its larger-than-life line of Flex MAX products in Australia! This line offers the same super-strong Flex Seal products people know and trust, but in larger sizes for bigger projects and professional repairs.

The Flex MAX line is the same super-strong Flex Seal products people know and trust, but in larger sizes for bigger projects and professional repairs. Photo by Flex Seal Studios
The Flex MAX line is the same super-strong Flex Seal products people know and trust, but in larger sizes for bigger projects and professional repairs. Photo by Flex Seal Studios

"The Flex Seal Family is proud to bring our MAX line of products to Australia," said Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor, and Spokesperson for The Flex Seal Family of Products. "These giant-sized products are perfect for contractors and DIYers that need maximum coverage and sealing power to tackle projects."

The Flex Seal MAX Line Includes:

With all that extra coverage, stopping giant leaks, filling massive cracks and holes, and covering huge areas has never been easier. Whatever your next big project or repair is, take it to the MAX, with Flex MAX.

Our Flex Max products are now available for purchase via Global Shop Direct

About The Flex Seal Family of Products 

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing. 

Contact: pr@flexsealproducts.com

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1851664/Flex_Seal_Family_of_Products.jpg?p=medium600
Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1158617/Flex_Seal_Logo.jpg?p=medium600 

