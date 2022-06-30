ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-06-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.680 10.74% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.600 -7.69% SPL – STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.740 10.45% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.250 -7.41% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.480 9.63% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.250 -7.41% AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED 0.170 6.25% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.660 -6.74% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.870 4.36% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 1.000 -6.54% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 3.550 3.50% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.650 3.17% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.700 -6.19% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 4.080 2.77% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.610 -6.15% TGR – TASSAL GROUP LIMITED 4.790 1.70% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.510 -6.15% PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED 0.660 1.54% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.230 -6.11% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.880 1.15% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.760 -6.00% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.830 1.10% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.660 -5.86% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 9.740 1.04% JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 33.490 -5.72% MNY – MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED 1.960 1.03% ABP – ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP 2.570 -5.51% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.030 1.00% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.870 -5.43% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 68.000 0.97% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.060 -5.36% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 9.510 0.96% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.420 -5.33% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 4.330 0.93% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 31.770 0.89% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.810 -5.24% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 9.440 0.85% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 3.460 -5.21%

