Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Asia Pacific Wins the Grand Globee® and Multiple Gold and Silver Golden Bridge Awards

SYDNEY, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Asia Pacific today announces the global recognition of its content and software solutions with nine awards in total, including the overall Grand Globee® in the 14th annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.

The company achieved a Gold Globee® Award for CCH Parliament in the Business Information Solution category and two additional Gold Globee® Awards for CCH Pinpoint in both the Legal Information Solution and Business-to-Business Services categories.

Two Silver Globee® Awards were granted to the CCH iFirm solution for Business-to-Business Products and the Business Services categories.

A further two Silver Globee® Awards went to CCH iKnow Practical Tools for Product Development Project or Initiative of the Year and to CCH iKnow for its 360 Degree Legislation View for Business Products.

The global corporate tax compliance and reporting platform, CCH Integrator, was recognized with a Silver Globee® Award in the Financial Services category.

"This is an honour and a remarkable achievement for our team," said Izzy Silva, Managing Director Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Asia Pacific. "At a time of a global pandemic, regulatory change, and economic headwinds, our team of more than 400, with the scale of the Wolters Kluwer global entity, continued to respond to the needs of our customers. Nimble, anticipatory and practical, our team never wavered and continued to innovate with new technology and solutions for the market, which provide the guidance and counsel required in these complex and rapidly changing times."

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honours the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry.

More than 100 judges from around the world representing a broad spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The award-winning tax and accounting software include:

CCH Parliament allows you to proactively understand, navigate and influence the dynamic Australian and New Zealand political landscape. Be the first to know, with information services curated by our highly experienced and trusted CCH Parliament team with over 50 years’ of combined experience. The most popular product in this suite is CCH Political Alert which offers 70 topics and over 800 specialist sub-topics across Australia and New Zealand not usually covered in mainstream news. It provides you with immediate monitoring and tracking of bills as they move through Parliament, government directories, government speech transcripts and statements, and more – delivered directly to your inbox.

CCH Pinpoint offers a comprehensive matrix of specialist legal information and practical tools. With commentary, important cases, legislation and precedents, it covers family law, employment, property, discrimination, litigation and court practice, work health & safety, bankruptcy & insolvency, company, compliance & business, personal property securities, estate planning & trusts, consumer credit, contract, privacy, insurance, intellectual property, competition & consumer, and the law of torts in public liability, defamation and professional liability, workers compensation, motor accidents, medical negligence and health, property-related and economic loss as well as seven new tax and superannuation practice areas.

CCH iFirm is a practice management software ecosystem built around a centralized client database that helps accounting professionals serve their clients and manage their practice. The cloud-based software equips accounting and tax practitioners with the tools to integrate, monitor and streamline all critical facets of their practice.

CCH iKnow Practical Tools delivers over 500 practical tools like calculators, checklists, worked examples, procedures, flowcharts and task-based workflows, ensuring you always know the next step to take. They are technically correct and always current.

CCH iKnow is a tax research platform which has 360-degree research functionality to help tax and accounting professionals navigate complex tax topics with balanced commentary and up-to-date data and insights, prepared by the same team that powers the Australian Master Tax Guide. The platform houses the latest legislation, rulings, cases and judgement source material, overlaid with topic guides, including news and commentary. With almost half of Australian accountants using Private Binding Rulings with the Australian Taxation Office, CCH iKnow has made locating them easier with its unique Private Binding Rulings (PBR) Finder. Over 130,000 ATO PBR are built seamlessly into the CCH iKnow platform.

CCH Integrator is a single, integrated cloud-based platform that avoids multiple complex installations, system interfaces and the end-user confusion that arises when separate applications are used for tax management, compliance, reporting and provisioning. It is designed to be used by a team of one to the largest and most complex multinational teams. CCH Integrator brings the tax function under one umbrella so a team can manage multiple tax regimes and jurisdictions, reporting requirements, languages, and currencies – from anywhere in the world.

